There is no better time, it would seem, for a movie about people trapped in an endless loop of the same day over and over again. And no, we’re not talking about “Groundhog Day.” Hulu’s new comedy, “Palm Springs,” streaming now, puts a whole new spin on the classic premise, while the old-is-new theme presents itself in a very different way in the new sequel/spinoff movie, “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home,” in which the characters from a popular TV show reunite to tell another story, with a few twists.

Here’s what film reviewers Katie Wigglesworth and Amber-Rose Reed have to say about these two new films.

‘PALM SPRINGS’

Katie Wigglesworth

“Palms Springs” is wonderful, and should not be missed.

It’s a well done story about Nyles (Andy Samberg) and Sarah (Cristin Milioti), two guests at a wedding in Palm Springs who become trapped in an endless loop of the same day – the day of the ceremony.

It’s so, so good.

“Palm Springs” is funny and weird and creative and wonderfully entertaining. Writer Andy Siara and debut director Max Barbakow are a dream team. There’s no lull in the pacing, and no unevenness in the tone – which is particularly impressive considering “Palm Springs” sits at a precarious but delicious nexus of comedy, romance, science-fiction, and drama.

The story is a wonderful, fresh take on a classic plot device. Obviously, whenever anyone hears “time loop” the mind jumps pretty quickly to “Groundhog Day,” so much so that it’s essentially become shorthand for the entire sub-genre. Yes, you could just say this is “Groundhog Day” at a wedding, or that “Happy Death Day” is just “Groundhog Day” with more knives, masks, and blood.

But that’s a vast oversimplification.

In “Palm Springs,” the acting is brilliant. Milioti and Samberg are charming and nuanced throughout their purgatory, driving their development with a deft blend of hilarity, honesty and heart. While Sarah has only just gotten stuck in the never-ending wedding of her sister, Nyles (Samberg) has lost track of how many times he’s attended, to the point that he knows the dance moves of every guest in attendance at any given moment.

They’re well matched – with Sarah freshly ripped from normalcy being a much needed balance to Nyles’ resigned familiarity with their bizarre new existence. She is emotionally haunted by her past, and he is perpetually afraid of having a future. The two of them being trapped in an eternal present, um, presents some unique opportunities to examine themselves.

Also they’re just obnoxiously likable.

Milioti and Samberg are a brilliant comedy pairing, and I’d watch them make commercials for clocks. One thing’s for sure, one way or another “It’s gonna be a beautiful wedding!”

‘PSYCH 2: LASSIE COME HOME’

Amber-Rose Reed

If it seems like everyone has a streaming service these days, that’s because everyone does. I watched ‘Psyched II’ on Peacock, the name of NBC Universal’s new streaming service. First, a brief review of Peacock before my actual movie review commences, Peacock, as a streaming service, feels a bit clunky and hastily created.

But it has all 12 seasons of “Murder, She Wrote,” which is my TV viewing priority these days. The service hosts a mix of throwbacks and current hits, plus some original content that I hadn’t heard of until I downloaded the app. (Viserys Targaryen is in an adaptation of “Brave New World!” Who knew?)

Much of the content is free if you don’t mind so many State Farm ads.

If you’re not familiar with “Psych,” it was a long running USA Network show about fake psychic detective Shawn Spencer (James Roday Rodriguez) and his best friend/business partner Gus (Dulé Hill). If you never saw “Psych,” you should, and you can, because every episode is now streaming on Peacock.

I do think you need a working knowledge of the show to really appreciate this second spin-off movie. I’ve been a fan of “Psych” since its debut in 2006, and have found it creative, hilarious, and touching. All of those pieces are present in the movie, and there were some delightful, zany moments throughout. Rodriguez and Hill retain their amazing chemistry and spot-on comic timing. In fact, the entire cast somehow feels like they’ve inhabited the “Psych” world all along, and we’ve just now been given our window back in.

The plot revolves around an event connected to a real-life happening - actor Timothy Omundson had a stroke in 2017, as his character Chief Lassiter has in “Psych 2.” It was wonderful to see Omundson back on screen reprising his role with the humor and heart his performances always have. Placing him at the center of the movie was a strong choice, bringing internal and external conflicts to light in all the characters and driving the story in an interesting way.

However strong the choice of plot was, its execution was somewhat clumsy, with scenes that felt randomly inserted, characters who wandered off for unexplained swaths of time, and odd plot-holes that did not get filled in when our detectives solved the case.

Though I wish some of the execution had been smoother, I still absolutely enjoyed “Psych 2,” and would love for Steve Franks, the creator/director, to get as many more “Psych” movies as he wants to make.

