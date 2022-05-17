Millennials Talk Cinema

Revisiting 'Unpregnant'

Katie Wigglesworth

In the wake of last week’s leaked draft opinion on the proposed overturning of the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling of Roe v. Wade, I’ve found myself thinking a lot about a movie I reviewed a year-and-a-half ago. Released in October of 2020, almost a full year before the passing of the controversial Texas Heartbeat Act that made abortions illegal after six weeks, “Unpregnant” is a coming of age comedy that follows two teens on a spur of the moment road-trip from Missouri to New Mexico in the hopes of finding one of them a safe and legal abortion.

Managing to be funny and insightful in equal measure, “Unpregnant” highlights several of the obstacles that face people who can get pregnant, in particular those who are younger.

Not only does the movie strive to demystify and de-stigmatize the actual medical procedure involved, but it works to illustrate how easily an unwanted pregnancy can happen, even if you practice safe sex, and how difficult it is to find a safe and accessible option.

Though “Unpregnant” keeps its tone comedically playful — and arguably paints the rosiest of outcomes for its central road-tripping duo — it never loses sight of the severity of its story. The financial, societal, and logistical hurdles that Veronica and Bailey are up against are very real. As protections for legalized abortions in America are peeled away and access dwindles, these issues will only become more prevalent and impassable for those most at risk and in need.

Consumption of media isn’t activism, and shouldn’t be mistaken for it, but in light of the current swirl of events and newsfeeds, “Unpregnant” feels like a fitting movie to remind people of, which is why I have suggested that my original review be re-published. Not only is “Unpregnant” an engaging and entertaining story, it is a poignantly relevant one, now even more so than before.

Here is the original review:

Oh my god, I love this movie.

Vibrant, dripping with charm, honest and hilarious, “Unpregnant” kicks off with an opening scene that snatches your attention, hightails off with it, and refuses to let up until you’ve slammed into the end credits. It’s a raucous, beautiful ode to growing up and all the messy moments that come with it.

Having just found out she’s pregnant, high school senior (and daughter of deeply religious Catholics) Veronica experiences a sharp, whiplash comedown of clarity about her life. She is surrounded by people, but none of them can provide her with the support she needs to deal with this — and whatever comes next. But time is ticking, options are limited and decisions need making, so she turns to her estranged childhood best friend Bailey for help.

Together, they set off on a snap-decision road trip to get Veronica, um, un-pregnant.

Bailey and Veronica are monstrously endearing, a duo whose dynamic feels familiar in that bittersweet, crinkled photograph vein of old friends turned strangers. Well — almost strangers. Their connection is the star of the show — equal parts a dissection of how relationships fracture and a chronicle of how they sometimes are reforged through the flames of time and growth. Actresses Haley Lu Richardson and Barbie Ferreira are enigmatic, raw, and dazzling as they road-trip into adulthood together. Their performances are the cornerstone of the entire movie. Their chemistry is tangible and lived in, constantly evoking a shared history that many scripts strive for but fumble in execution.

“Unpregnant” is that wonderful blend of excellent writing, great directing, phenomenal acting, and brilliant storytelling that comes together for a peak, impactful 90-minutes of delight. It’s a movie with heart and wit you won’t want to sleep on, no matter who you are, or what stage of “growing up” you’re in.

Dumping on 'Firestarter'

In Theaters

Amber-Rose Reed

I always feel a little bit out of the loop when I watch a remake of a film adapted from a popular book, especially when I have neither read the book nor watched the original movie. That said, it also can be nice, going into a remake with fresh eyes, judging it on its own merits rather than as a remembrance of an old favorite.

In this case, I just wish 2022’s “Firestarter” had a little more merit.

Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, “Firestarter” is the story of Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), a young girl who has, among other things, the power to set things aflame with her mind. It has a strong cast, led by Zac Efron as Charlie’s father Andy, Armstrong herself, and a compelling, cipher-like Michael Greyeyes.

While I didn’t dislike the film nearly as much as its Rotten Tomatoes score might indicate, I largely found it frustrating. This “Firestarter,” haphazardly directed by Keith Thomas (“The Vigil), is oddly paced and strangely written, with characters who have mismatched motivations and an ending that I found infuriating, though I’m not certain I was meant to.

I was left wondering whether the dismal moral messaging was intentional or a product of lazy screenwriting. Maybe I have to read the book to discover the answer to that.

“Firestarter’s” closing minutes point to a story I would much rather see than the hour-and-a-half I did see. That’s a shame, since I would not bet on a sequel.

Some of it did look cool, though.