‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’

In Theaters

Alexa Chipman

This relaxing gem of a film captures the opulent delights of its corresponding TV series, with vintage cars, glittering gowns and majestic locations.

As a causal fan who has not seen every episode, I arrived with some trepidation regarding the sprawling cast of characters, which is filled with lords, earls, footmen and maids. Fortunately, we were given brief introductions to reacquaint us with key players, and the rest of the ensemble is entertaining to watch, even if their backstories escaped me.

We join the illustrious Crawley family at their estate in England during the 1920s, and the plot quickly splits into two equally compelling stories. A mysterious villa has been gifted to the Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith) in the south of France. Did she have a secret affair in her youth?

Meanwhile, Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) is hard up for money to fix the leaking roof, so she agrees to have one of those newfangled moving pictures filmed at Downton Abbey. If you have seen “Singing in the Rain” (1952) or “The Artist” (2011) and enjoyed it, you will love these scenes, which are both comedic and heartbreaking as silent film stars wrestle with what the “talkies” will mean for their careers.

Creator Julian Fellowes presents us with his usual witty banter and tantalizing melodrama, causing laughter and tears among the audience as we are swept along into his world.

Director Simon Curtis understands that Downton, the estate itself, is basically a member of the cast. He lingers over shots of the spectacular building and its grounds, giving us a chance to bask in the towering spires, surrounded by a haunting score. It reminded me of those long shots of the Enterprise hull that are often used in “Star Trek” films.

Not only did “A New Era” live up to my expectations as an admirer of the TV series, it is a charming movie in its own right. If you haven’t seen “Downton Abbey,” the first few minutes may be slightly overwhelming with so many characters on screen, but it will be worth it.

This is a talking picture you don’t want to miss.

‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’

Disney+

Anderson Templeton

The new "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" movie on Disney+ is pretty weird, highly creative and not for small children.

This is a story about how Chip and Dale — yep, the iconic mischievous Disney chipmunks, voiced here by John Mulaney and Andy Samburg — are now middle-aged, living in Los Angeles and still coping (badly) with the cancellation of their TV show, also called "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers," back in 1993. This film, directed by Akiva Schaffer (who’s directed 68 episodes of “Saturday Night Live”), cleverly blends animation and live-action to create a story around the now estranged duo. This is a world, similar to “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?,” where cartoons are actually sentient, tangible persons, and every animated icon imaginable hilariously makes an appearance, from Bart Simpson, the Chevrolet cars with the cute faces, the Coca-Cola Polar Bears — and even the disturbing scrapped-version of Sonic the Hedgehog, with the teeth, all living and working alongside humans.

The diversity of animation styles and realism all coexisting simultaneously is the best part of this film. I don't know how they pulled off most of this movie, especially an epic fight scene between a dude made out of clay (from the world of Gumby) and a human. It is so weird I couldn't take my eyes off of it, and because of that it is strangely and highly satisfying. The ambitious level of creativity on display is very impressive.

I just wish there were more moments like the Gumby/human smackdown.

Overall, there is a mystery at the center of the plot that our chipmunk duo reluctantly team up to solve, one that involves kidnappings of cartoons all across the city. It goes in a rather creepy direction involving disfigured cartoon victims and a wall of hacked off body parts. Totally not what I was expecting from a "kids cartoon" movie.

If you've never seen the original show, and have no clue who the other rescue Rangers are, the stakes probably won't feel as high to you, given a lack of emotional connection to the original characters. I personally only saw reruns in the late ‘90s, and while fun, it was never my jam. I was more of a Nickelodeon kid, but it helped that I knew the basic premise, otherwise I might not have cared for these characters at all.

If you are a fan of the original Chip n Dale show, then this is going to be an emotionally satisfying gift you never expected to get. For everyone else, I'd mainly recommend it for the clever use of animation interwoven with reality.

