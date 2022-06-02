Millennials Talk Cinema

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

In theaters

Anderson Templeton

You can once again ride into the danger zone with Tom Cruise in "Top Gun: Maverick," the sequel I never knew we needed.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and co-produced by Tom Cruise himself, it's clear that "Top Gun: Maverick" is a labor of love, and is exactly everything that a Top Gun movie needs to be. In this day and age of reboots and remakes, I often find myself wanting to re-experience the feel of the original, but in attempts to attract and appease younger audiences, many remakes and sequels "upgrade" the cinematic style and add ridiculous contemporary choices — like, I dunno, having the Genie in "Aladdin" rap while dancers break-dance around him.

"Top Gun: Maverick," however, feels like a Top Gun movie by incorporating everything that made the original movie what it was, from ‘80s music to cheesy-but-moving one-liners — and even a shirtless montage of ripped pilots playing football on the beach — all while casting significantly more actors of color.

Joseph Kosinski has mastered the art of preserving source material while breathing new life into it, and "Top Gun: Maverick" truly feels like a brand new ‘80s film. If you weren't a fan of the original, then this one isn't going to change your mind or anything, but if you want to experience everything that made a 1980s action film so much fun, then don't miss "Top Gun: Maverick" on the big screen.

[Two Thumbs Up]

‘The Bob’s Burger’s Movie’

In theaters

Katie Wigglesworth

‘The Bob’s Burgers’ movie is an absolutely delightful way to kick off the summer movie season, whether you’re a dedicated fan, a casual viewer, or are completely unfamiliar with the television show. Interesting, funny, and bursting with charm, the Belcher family members transition nicely to the big screen, with the movie essentially structured like a feature length episode of the show — with a more robust budget and extra room to play with.

On the cusp of summer break, a surprise sinkhole brings a murder mystery to the literal doorstep of Bob’s Burgers, and the future of the restaurant becomes entangled in solving it. At the heart of the movie’s success, much like the show, are the Belchers themselves, whose endearing personalities and genuine support for one another ground the story through its wackier elements.

Though there are plenty of details that show-watchers will be able to pick out and have special appreciation for, the movie wisely avoids relying on audience familiarity, making sure to keep its premise accessible to anyone unfamiliar with the Belcher family.

Charming, funny, and a definite must see for fans and newcomers alike.

[Thumbs Up, Heart eyes]

‘Men’

In theaters

Amber-Rose Reed

One of the marks of a great horror film, for me, is how true it is at its core. Most horror movies tend to skew toward a figurative reading of its metaphors rather than a literal one. Zombies might be eating your brains, but the real enemy is consumerism!

“Men” demands both.

That’s part of what makes it so scary.

In “Men,” Harper (a stellar Jessie Buckley) has escaped London for two weeks in an idyllic country manor, needing the time and space to heal after the death of her husband James (Paapa Essiedu). But what seems like the perfect retreat soon becomes a nightmare, as Harper finds herself being stalked, assaulted and harassed by multiple men in town, all played by Rory Kinnear.

If that description, plus the title, seems sort of obvious, well, yeah. “Men” is many things, but it’s not particularly subtle.

Director/writer Alex Garland’s work (including “Ex Machina,” “Annihilation” and the script for the criminally underrated “Sunshine”) is often highly metaphorical, generally mind-bendy, and always open to interpretation. He has an eye for color and composition. His films are stunningly beautiful and disturbing, with performances and a soundscape to match. He’s also a smart writer who knows when to write less. “Men” is no exception to all that, even if it’s actually a little more slippery than it might seem.

There is a scene toward the beginning of the film that encapsulates so much of the film that will follow. Harper, while on a walk in the woods, comes upon a long, dark tunnel. She ventures inside and calls out in a sing-song voice, only to have her melody echoed back to her. A few moments of call-and-response ensues, wherein Harper — whose recent trauma we have started to see play out in flashback — loses the stress and pain on her face and gives herself over to whimsy. That moment is shattered when on the other side of the tunnel, a man rises, his figure full-black against the green of the forest, and begins to run at her.

Of course, the viewer is expecting something. It’s a horror film. But it’s also real life for many women and non-binary individuals, whose moments of whimsy, of fun, of relaxation, can be shattered by unwelcome claims upon their time, their space, their smile.

And that’s a big question “Men” asks: what do women like Harper owe the men around them? A kind word? Full disclosure? Forgiveness for violence? Or nothing at all?

There’s a lot more here: strong pagan and Christian symbolism, (underwritten) questions of race and toxic masculinity, and the idea that violence begets violence. These are just some of the things that weighed on my mind after my viewing of the film. While not my favorite of Garland’s films, “Men” is beautifully shot, well acted, and disturbingly true.