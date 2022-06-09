Millennials Talk Cinema

‘Watcher’

In theaters

Alexa Chipman

The cinematography of “Watcher” is breathtaking.

As I watched the film, currently only playing in theaters, I found myself captivated by subtle plays of light, ominous silhouettes and magnificently framed scenes. When Julia (Maika Monroe, from “It Follows”) pauses midway down a sweeping staircase, the composition is one of the most beautiful moments I have seen on screen.

Speaking of Monroe, her performance carries this film.

Julia arrives in Bucharest with her workaholic husband (portrayed by Karl Glusman) and finds herself abandoned day after day, unable to speak the language. “Watcher” leaves the onscreen Romanian conversation untranslated, further isolating us as audience members, augmenting Julia’s feeling of being adrift and alone, despite living in a crowded city.

This is the kind of psychological thriller that will get inside your head. Early on, Julia becomes convinced that she is being watched and followed by a creepy neighbor (Burn Gorman of “Torchwood”). Her concerns are brushed off by others as delusions from being on her own in a new country.

Is this guy truly stalking her, or is she just paranoid? Director Chloe Okuno builds the tension to such intensity that at certain points I was practically clinging to the edge of my seat. Ongoing uncertainty plagued me with questions like, “Is that an innocuous grocery bag or is he openly carrying a severed head on the subway?”

Though the ending of “Watcher” is rather predictable, Okuno — using a combination of electrifying sound design and careful timing — has crafted a memorable new chapter in the horror film genre.

