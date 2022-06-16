Millennials Talk Cinema

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

In theaters

Katie Wigglesworth

I went into ‘Dominion’ with expectations so low they were subterranean. I love the Jurassic Park/World franchise, but the previous installment, “Fallen Kingdom,” did not leave a favorable impression on me, to put it mildly. So watching “Dominion” while expecting absolute disappointment accidentally led to me having a pretty good time.

Oh, it’s not a good movie. Not by a long shot. It’s possibly the most convoluted and poorly-structured plot of the current trilogy.

But let’s start with the positive.

If you’re someone who enjoys spectacle first and foremost, and doesn’t mind a heavy helping of suspension of disbelief when it comes to plot, “Jurassic World: Dominion” does a really solid job on the dinosaur special effects. There is a wide variety of dinosaur vs. human action sequences, and for the most part, thanks to director Colin Trevarow (or perhaps in spite of director Colin Trevarow), each manages to be genuinely tense, well shot, and danger drenched. Unfortunately this tension is often undercut by either sloppy editing or lazy direction, with characters who are seconds from death casually carrying on conversations as if carnivores aren’t devouring people inches away from them.

But visually speaking, this might be the best the dinosaurs have looked since the original “Jurassic Park.”

Speaking of Spielberg’s 1993 classic, seeing the returning trio of Alan Grant (Sam Neil), Allie Satler (Laura Dern) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) is a definite bright spot in the movie, even when the plot gives them ridiculous story-lines to chase. Dern, Grant and Goldblum still have that palpable chemistry that made their characters such an enchanting piece of the original movie.

A truly wonderful addition is DeWanda Wise as Kayla Watts, a charismatic “Han Solo-esque” smuggler and pilot who I enjoyed so much I genuinely wish she’d been a staple of the series sooner.

Despite all signs, and most of the advertising, pointing to a movie centered around the modern human world having to adapt to sudden close-quarters cohabitation with dinosaurs, “Jurassic World: Dominion” shows us very little of this strange new frontier, and instead revolves around yet another heavily-monitored wildlife facility where most of what occurs is a rehashed scramble of things we’ve seen before.

“Dominion” is not a successful film, but at least it did not frustrate me or depress me with how bad it is. For a lot of critics, that does seem to have been the case, but I think my complete lack of faith in “Dominion” allowed me to just go in and roll with the movie’s ridiculous, messy adventure.

So, weirdly, I had a good time.

But I can’t stress enough: it’s not good. Still, if big, dumb, bombastic dinosaur action is what you’re looking for, you might enjoy “Jurassic World Dominion,” but trust me, but you are going to need to set that bar incredibly low.

‘Interceptor’

Netflix

Amber-Rose Reed

Netflix’s “Interceptor” is a mixed bag of fun action, good intentions and outright cliches. It’s like “Die Hard,” if Nakatomi Plaza was in the ocean and the stakes were, you know, the deaths of two thirds of America. This hits a particular weakness of mine, because “Die Hard” is one of my all-time favorites and I automatically like something more if it reminds me of it — even if that something is clumsy and overwritten.

“Interceptor” begins with the hostile takeover of one of the only two military bases standing between the U.S. and Russia’s nuclear missiles. The second base is SBX-1, a missile launch facility in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, where our main character, Captain J.J. Collins, arrives shortly before trouble strikes. Her career was sabotaged when she accused a decorated general of sexual misconduct, and after a series of increasingly invasive harassment campaigns, she attempted suicide. The result is her transfer to SBX-1, a place no one wants to be except the terrorists who, soon after her arrival, take over the base.

J.J. (played by Elsa Pataky, whom I mostly know from the short-lived but delightful TV show “Queen of Swords”) is a compelling hero, wounded but practical and focused. She matches wits with Alexander Kessel, billionaire/military torturer/terrorist (Luke Bracey), as he attempts to nuke 16 American cities for … well, he has his reasons.

There are some things I like here.

For one, the theme — “never stop fighting,” un-subtly stated more than a few times. That might be cliche too, but in a world where it is so easy to bend or break under unrelenting bad news and cynicism, it feels more and more like realism. I think it’s important to see heroes look at an imperfect world and still fight to save it. I also liked the manipulative messaging Alexander gives to everyone, at every turn, and J.J.’s response to it.