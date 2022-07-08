Millennials Talk Cinema

'The Princess’

Hulu

Amber-Rose Reed

“The Princess” begins with the titular royal locked in a tower, shackled and dressed for a wedding. The movie doesn’t waste time before jumping right into the action, as the unnamed protagonist quickly dispatches two guards who come in to leer at her and starts her journey from the top to the bottom. The Princess (Joey King) has been taken captive after a surprise attack by Julius, a neighboring noble (Dominic Cooper), who wants to marry her in order to take control of her father’s kingdom. Our quasi-medieval princess must take out the endless string of soldiers that is holding her family’s castle and then must rescue her captive family.

But first, she has to get out of that tower.

There is so much about “The Princess” that is clever and fun. I love a subverted trope, provided it’s done well, and a lot of what they do here is done well. The princess in the tower is a fairy tale standard, as is the unwanted suitor vying for the lady’s hand, and both of those are played with to great effect here. The intermeshing of metaphor and physical obstacle that is the tower was great, as was the constant deterioration of the Princess’ wedding garb as she slices her way through Julius’ men.

The action is also really well done, entertaining and engaging, with enough humor and enough pathos to not feel endless. And I love a good fight that uses the environment around the characters, which “The Princess” does really well.

There is an epic kitchen fight in the middle of the movie. There are few things I love more than a good kitchen fight.

But while this review seems overwhelmingly positive (and I did like the film), parts of it feel quite careless. There are flashbacks, but not quite enough for the impact the filmmakers clearly wanted them to have. There is world-building, but barely and a little slipshod. And while the fight choreography is very engaging, I was also incredibly confused about what exactly was going on with these soldiers in the tower. They’re above her, they’re below her, they’re hiding in empty rooms in dress armor guarding nothing!

For a man who is supposedly a great military leader, what is going on with your army, Julius?

I did love the performances, though. Dominic Cooper is always a joy to watch, even when he’s evil with limited screen time. But Joey King is the star of this movie in more ways than one. Many times, being a badass Strong Female Character means showing someone uncaring of bloodshed, especially in a movie with a high body count like this one, and never allows them to be vulnerable. But well-trained doesn’t mean battle-hardened, and Joey King’s Princess walks that line well, sassing and slicing her way through opponents, but with moments of pain and fear and confusion, and a look in her eye that showed no matter how much she’d practiced with a sword, she’d never used one in battle before. The Princess’ relationship with her mentor Linh (a wonderful Veronica Ngô) was also a highlight.

Do you like fairy tale princesses but with swords? Go watch “The Princess” on Hulu, and see if you can figure out what that guy in the fancy armor is guarding.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs up, sword]

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6kFCkfdOfMU">Click here to view this embed</a>.

‘Mr Malcolm’s List’

In Theaters

Alexa Chipman

Nearly everything about this film is a disaster — from the highly contrived plot to glaringly inaccurate costuming. If “Pride & Prejudice” style stories do not excite you, don’t bother buying a ticket. It will be tedious to watch.

I loved it.

The cast of “Mr. Malcolm’s Kist” is simply delightful. All the Regency-era fiction archetypes are present and accounted for. Our classic, witty heroine, Miss Dalton (Freida Pinto), holds her own in rapid bantering exchanges with the handsome and tantalizingly wealthy Mr. Malcolm (Sope Dirisu).

Capitalizing on the success of romantic comedies like “Bridgerton,” the story revolves around courtship shenanigans in the height of London’s fashionable season.

Miss Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton) has been spurned in an embarrassing, public manner. She vows revenge on the inconstant Mr. Malcolm, by any means necessary. Enlisting her childhood friend, Miss Dalton, she schemes to break his heart in return. There is just one problem — her friend genuinely falls in love with him.

Emma Holly Jones’ direction style is vibrant, theatrically exaggerated and deliciously farcical.

Throwing wildly entertaining fits of pique while delicately nibbling macarons, Miss Thistlewaite is almost as dramatic as her brightly colored gowns. Her footman, John (Divian Ladwa) is hilarious in the background, quietly downing glasses of sherry at every opportunity (Living in that household, I can hardly blame him).

“Mr. Malcolm’s List” is a frothy, silly confection that is a pleasure to watch, but this film is not for everyone. It is meant for a niche target audience (of which I am a member) who enjoy Jane Austen inspired romantic antics. For us, this is a satisfying way to spend a few hours among “the ton” of 19th century England.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Teacup/Coffee]