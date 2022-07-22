Millennials Talk Cinema

‘Persuasion’

Netflix

Alexa Chipman

Loosely inspired by Jane Austen’s novel “Persuasion,” this adaptation from Netflix infuses the rather melancholy story with lighthearted humor and self-aware frivolity.

Our heroine regularly breaks the fourth wall, discussing secrets knowingly with the audience, leaning in toward the camera, as if we are seated next to her in the parlor. Dakota Johnson (“Fifty Shades of Grey,” “Cha Cha Real Smooth”) is perfection itself in this re-imagined Anne Elliot, who would rather tiptoe upstairs with a bottle of wine and a book than deal with her insufferable relatives.

Like the original, Anne was persuaded to reject the proposal of her true love, Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) and she has spent years pining over him, slowly losing hope, when he suddenly reappears in her life.

Rather than concentrating on the agonies of lost romance, director Carrie Cracknell has turned “Persuasion” into a clever comedic romp that had me laughing almost non-stop from the first scene. In between generous pours of wine, Anne pulls out her old letters from Wentworth, including the “playlist” he made for her (a bundle of sheet music).

The language in this version is a random assortment of flowery lines drawn from the novel and modern texting slang, which I found hilarious when juxtaposed next to each other, sometimes mid-sentence. In a similar style, the costuming is contemporary, with a Regency and vintage 1940s flair to it.

Book purists will clutch their pearls and faint at the liberties taken with this adaptation, but I found it to be incredibly good fun. The antics of Anne and her friend Lady Russell (Nikki Amuka-Bird) genuinely cheered me up, for which I am exceedingly grateful.

Despite a wooden performance by Jarvis as Captain Wentworth, the supporting cast is outstanding. We have Henry Golding as Mr. William Elliot (rival to Wentworth for Anne’s attention) and Richard E. Grant as the preening Sir Walter.

“Persuasion” is an unorthodox take on the original story, and I am here for it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fz7HmgPJQak

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

In Theaters

Anderson Templeton

"Where the Crawdads Sing" is fantastic. Don't let the fact that some people label it as a "chick flick" hold you back. Honestly, as someone who enjoys all kinds of storytelling, it's frustrating that scores of men are discouraged from seeing five-star movies just because they might prominently feature romance, or tell that story from a woman's perspective.

Why is that so impossible for men to enjoy?

Anyway, "Where the Crawdads Sing," based on the New York Times best selling novel by Delia Owens, is a murder-mystery/romance/drama directed by women's study major turned film director Olivia Newman.

To me, "Where the Crawdads Sing" feels like an instant classic, sharing DNA with movies like "Fried Green Tomatoes" and "To Kill A Mockingbird." We follow the journey of young Kya (Jojo Regina) as she grows up learning how to fend for herself in the sometimes-hostile marshlands of North Carolina during the 1950's and 60's.

Simultaneously, we see a grown Kya in the "present time" of late ‘60s (Daisy Edgar-Jones) as she faces trial for the murder of local golden boy Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson) because of her reputation as a wild, feral outsider living alone in the marsh. The two stories run side by side, weaving together seamlessly while incorporating stunning cinematography of the natural environment, immersing us in Kya's world, and captivating our attention with powerful storytelling.

What I especially appreciate is this film's deep connection to nature, and how it never feels like a big budget Hollywood film. Big shout-out to the sound and cinematography teams for creating such an immersive experience.

So overall, as someone with zero knowledge of the original novel, I definitely recommend "Where the Crawdads Sing," and totally plan to give it a read now.