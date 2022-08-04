Millennials Talk Cinema

‘The Gray Man’

Netflix

Alexa Chipman

This mindless action flick is all flash and no substance.

If you’re looking for something to play in the background while doom-scrolling through social media, this might be the right film — otherwise purge it from your Netflix queue. In The Russo Brothers’ predictable espionage story, a veteran assassin (Sierra Six, played by Ryan Gosling) begins developing a conscience, leading him to disobey orders and become a fugitive. As usual, he ends up protecting a sassy-yet-innocent teen as an excuse for endless chase sequences across the globe.

Six is resourceful and coolly efficient as he eliminates hordes of mercenaries without breaking a sweat or bothering to accomplish any compelling acting. It is the antagonist who finally breathes some life into this soulless array of fight scenes and travel brochure establishing shots.

Chris Evans as the unhinged, cocky Lloyd Hansen is the opposite of his “Captain America” persona. His electrifying scenes are the best part of “The Gray Man,” but not enough to save it.

I’m not sure what the Russo brothers were hoping to achieve with the camerawork in this film, but it made me seasick with constant whipping around and jarringly quick cuts. The special effects are visually impressive, but ultimately just razzle-dazzle covering up a flimsy plot.

A sequel to this film was recently announced.

Let us hope they improve with the next one.

“The Gray Man” is a non-stop adrenaline rush with a star-studded cast, yet it fails to deliver because it lacks depth and heart. Without a connection to the characters, it is simply a glamorous extended combat scene for two hours. Here is an example of a pitch that should have been made into a video game adaptation of the novels, not a movie.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Down, Sleeping Face]

‘Vengeance’

In Theaters

Anderson Templeton

With a title like "Vengeance" I was initially assuming this would be a hard-core action film starring Liam Neeson or something, but instead I learned it’s a cerebral comedy about a privileged journalist from New York City making a podcast about a dead girl and her crazy family in rural Texas. After hearing that elevator pitch, I then assumed it was going to be a “Saturday Night Live” style comedy poking fun at everyone's expense.

But "Vengeance," starring, directed and written by B. J. Novak, turns out to be a surprisingly witty and even profound film, exploring existential topics while simultaneously making you laugh.

Here's the plot. Ben, played by Novak, discovers that a former hookup of his has died, but her family — who somehow falsely believe the two were in a serious long-term relationship — insist he fly out to Texas for her funeral.

And then avenge her murder.

The catch? There was no murder. But Ben decides to turn the ordeal into a podcast exploring how people would rather believe anything other than accept the hard truths.

And then things get a little crazy.

Ultimately, Ben's journey leads us to examine our own prejudices, desires and behaviors, while reminding us that every person, no matter how simple they might seem, is experiencing a quiet, often deeply-complex journey under the surface.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Thinking Face]