Millennials Talk Cinema

‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’

In theaters

Anderson Templeton

"Bodies Bodies Bodies" is not your typical "teen slasher" film. I kept expecting it to follow the usual recipe of dumb teens/20-sometings getting picked off one by one (and oh yes, people do indeed die), but the way it unfolds subtly alters the norm. Based on a party game that relies on slashing each other's throats with words, this movie follows suit.

The premise revolves around innocent Bee (Maria Bakalova) as her new, rich girlfriend Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) takes her to a “hurricane party” in the mansion of her filthy-rich friend (played by Pete Davidson), where all of Sophie's social media celebrity friends are planning to party hard during a coming storm. Once the rain starts, everyone begins to drink and go crazy, like you do under such circumstances. When the power goes out, someone suggests playing Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, based on the game “Murder in the dark.”

One person randomly selects a paper designating them as the fake murderer. Everyone stumbles around the house in the dark, waiting for someone to get a tap on their shoulder, "killing" them. Then they'll proceed to argue and blame each other until the real murderer is discovered.

See where this is going?

After a literal dead body is discovered — one of their own, of course — the group comes to the conclusion that someone among them is playing the game for real.

At first, the friend group all seem like disposable spoiled rich kids that we are going to enjoy watching bite the dust, because they're just shallow stereotypes specifically designed to poke fun at, right? But throughout the evening, the combination of brilliant close-quarter cinematography — relying primarily on cell phone lights — and the raw exposure of everyone's deeply protected vulnerable sides, makes the characters turn into real kids struggling with serious issues like addiction and PTSD. And suddenly, it's no longer fun watching them die, but now it’s too late. We're stuck in the dark with them, watching everyone throw blame and defend themselves at any cost.

"Bodies Bodies Bodies" is so strongly steeped in Gen Z culture that it feels borderline satirical, as we watch these drunken, coked-up kids — who rely on their phones for everything — try to connect with each other and survive when they lose their wireless. It's quite brilliantly conceived. This is not going to be everyone's cup of tea, but I definitely want to see it a second time. It’s that good.

‘Fall’

In Theaters

Alexa Chipman

This shoe-string-budget “B” movie somehow managed to completely terrify me.

I am not afraid of heights, so the concept of being trapped several thousand feet in the air did not concern me — or so I thought. When best friends Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner) began climbing the 2,000-foot-high, long-abandoned B-60 TV Tower in the Mojave Desert, I was mildly intrigued by their backstories and the spectacular vistas.

By halfway through I was curled up in my seat, trying not to scream, my heart racing.

Despite outrageously melodramatic dialogue, I couldn’t help being sucked into the story. Director Scott Mann may be heavy-handed, but that doesn’t mean his style is ineffectual.

Becky is climbing the tower to shake herself free from an overwhelming haze of grief, having lost her husband in a tragic climbing accident. Her friend Hunter, aka “Danger D,” is a thrill-seeking influencer who vlogs thoughtlessly dangerous feats for her followers, gleefully tracking how many likes her posts are garnering, rather than worrying about boring things like bringing food along. This proves disastrous when the two find themselves stranded at the top, with minimal supplies.

Their interactions are fascinating to watch. If nothing else, this concept is an excellent reminder that your life is always more important than how many views your YouTube videos have.

The women attempt a series of ingenious “MacGyver” feats with items they have on hand, from selfie sticks to hair ties — all in an effort to reach the ground or at least call for help — but nothing seems to be working. In the process they are swung around in midair and attacked by vultures. “Fall” is designed for the big screen, with vertigo-inducing downward shots and wide-angle drone footage of stunning desert landscapes.

If you aren’t keen on heights, this will be an anxiety inducing nightmare of a film. For the rest of us, it is an edge-of-your seat thrill ride that I found surprisingly entertaining.