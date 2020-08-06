Millennials Talk Cinema

‘SERIOUSLY SINGLE’

Netflix

Alexa Chipman

I have spent more hours than I will admit to scrolling through Instagram, and every so often there is a post whose lighting filter is such perfection that I pause to bask in its otherworldly beauty.

This film is that Instagram post.

Looking over my notes, I scrawled variations of “OMG that lighting” on nearly every page. The vibrant colors and craftsmanship in this movie are phenomenal. It could be an entirely silent film and still be riveting.

Fortunately, the excellent South African ensemble matches the quality of the cinematography. Best friends Dineo (Fulu Mugovhani) and Noni (Tumi Morake) have sizzling chemistry as they negotiate the dating scene in an era of “proof-that-I’m-having-a-good-time” selfies, as Dineo puts it.

Max (Yonda Thomas), the seemingly hipster bar owner, demonstrates that it is possible to flirt without being creepy - he always says just the right thing. I found myself rooting for him with Noni, and I am not normally a fan of romantic arcs. He respects her boundaries while making it clear that he loves her.

“Seriously Single” emphasizes how difficult it is to have a genuine relationship when our entire lives are broadcast online, such as finding out your partner is cheating when they check in at a hotel. Or having a breakup over livestream with comments flowing across the screen.

Unlike similar films that preach against it, this story accepts the new online reality and proves that you can be yourself, in spite of pressure to look perfect all the time. It takes some chutzpah and a solid acceptance of who you really are, but it is possible.

This beautifully cinematic comedy is lighthearted and silly at times, but it also acknowledges the yearning we feel to be more than our social media profiles.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Heart-Eyed Face]

’BLACK IS KING’

Disney+

Anderson Templeton

There has been a lot of buzz around "Black Is King,“ the latest cultural touchstone to drop on Disney+. This new film is essentially a compilation of music videos for Beyoncé's album ”The Lion King: The Gift.“ The album features songs directly inspired by "The Lion King” performed by iconic pop and hip-hop artists, as well as traditional African musicians.

Beyoncé, as creator and director, has brought her album to life as an artistic, experimental exploration of the Black experience, African ancestors and identity, all interspersed with sound clips from “The Lion King” films.

"Black Is King” is like nothing I've seen before. It’s so visually intriguing that I couldn't take my eyes off it.

Once I realized what the heck I was watching, I was able to let myself get pulled into this singularly trippy experience. I admit, at times I found myself totally confused and therefore (slightly) bored, but strangely mesmerized. I mean, who wouldn't be mesmerized by James Earl Jones's soothing tones as Mufasa says, "We are all connected in the great circle of life,” while watching multiple generations of Black people covered in multicolored tribal paint dancing on a beach?

Visually, emotionally, musically, it’s powerful stuff.

This was a rare and bold project for Disney to embrace, considering how mainstream they are, and how defiantly, joyously experimental this is. I recommend at least checking out the opening and closing scenes - after which you’ll probably want to rewind and catch the whole thing - because this is one weird-but-beautiful masterpiece.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Smiling Face]