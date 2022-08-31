Millennials Talk Cinema

‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’

Alexa Chipman

This would make a mesmerizing stage play.

An isolated academic, Dr. Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton), comes across a mysterious blue bottle. She accidentally releases a djinn (Idris Elba), who demands that she make her wish, so he can be free from his long imprisonment. The only problem is, Alithea has no idea what she wants, since she is already quite content.

Trapped together in a tiny hotel room, he tells her the story of his life in a highly embellished manner. Unbelievable tales unfold to her rapt attention, interrupted by pauses as she asks questions along the way, trying to figure out what she really wants.

Does Alithea even need her wish? Do any of us?

The surrealistic flashbacks are evocative of Terry Gilliam films like “The Adventures of Baron Munchausen” and other imaginative fairy tales. Flamboyant costuming reigns in these vibrantly unrealistic narratives, leaving Alithea and the audience wondering how much of it is true.

I found the moments featuring Swinton and Elba to be absolutely captivating, as they sit side-by-side in matching hotel bathrobes, discussing mythology and the meaning of existence.

Unfortunately, the outrageous storytelling in between was a bit much for me. There is an excessive amount of nudity, and the film uses weight-shaming for “comedic” scenes.

How is this still a thing in cinema?

Director George Miller (“Mad Max: Fury Road,” “The Witches of Eastwick,” “Babe”) has created a dramatic, otherworldly landscape, and the relationship between Alithea and the djinn is positively enchanting — but the rest was difficult to watch. If you are on the fence about whether it is worth viewing on the big screen, wait for it to come out on streaming services. That way you can skip past certain scenes and bask in the outstanding performances of Swinton and Elba instead.

“Three Thousand Years of Longing” is a fascinating concept that stumbles in its execution, despite a charismatic ensemble.

‘Beast’

Anderson Templeton

Want to see Idris Elba punch a lion?

“Beast,” directed by Icelandic filmmaker Baltasar Kormákur, known for directing “Everest” and “Adrift,” brings his expertise of survival thrillers to the African Savannah.

Clocking in at a trim 90 minutes, “Beast” takes viewers on a nail-biting and cinematically beautiful journey as single dad and doctor (Elba) goes head-to-head with a lion, each Alpha male desperate to protect its pride.

Honestly, I probably wasn't going to see “Beast” if I hadn’t needed a film to review, due to how simple and predictable the film looked in its trailers. I mean, it’s a buff man fighting a lion with screaming panicked children running around. Substitute “lion” for pretty much anything else — sharks, dinosaurs, aliens, other buff men wearing scary masks — and we’ve seen it.

But once the movie started, it was easy to become instantly engaged. For one, I didn’t expect how much African culture was weaved into this. Also, there is an emotional component that Elba and his on-screen teenage daughters are grappling with, including the recent death of the kids’ mother, his estranged wife, which redoubles the characters’ desperation for survival and understanding of mortality, adding a depth I was not anticipating.

Aside from the talent and expertise that clearly went into creating “Beast,” there are times it felt the actors playing the panicked family were simply improv-ing their way through the scenes. If you’ve ever been in a terrifying situation, you know the brain is not very clever at what it makes us say. If you haven’t seen “Beast” yet, and feel compelled to, just don’t expect to be wowed by the script. Maybe hope was that you’ll be so terrified and affected by the awesome action sequences that you won’t care too much about the script.

In spite of this, overall, “Beast” is a pretty good ride.

