Millennials Talk Cinema

‘The Invitation’

In theaters

Amber-Rose Reed

‘The Invitation’ is something of a mixed bag.

I’ll say up front that I really enjoyed it, but despite a delightful lead, a very good cast, and an excellent setting and atmosphere, I still feel like there was something wanting.

Our heroine, Evie Jackson (Nathalie Emmanuel), has recently lost her mother and is stuck in a dead-end job while trying to keep her belief in herself strong enough to make it through the grief and the struggle of being alone in the world. After she takes a DNA test, she finds herself connected to the posh Alexander family of England, with a cousin Oliver waiting to come whisk her off to England for the wedding of the century.

Whatever could go wrong?

“The Invitation” isn’t quite scary enough to be a full-on horror film, and isn’t romantic enough to be Gothic romance. Part of its undoing is its predictability. We live in an age where movie trailers give up most of the twists and high-points before the audience even buys a ticket.

Director Jessica M. Thompson seems to roll with that.

I never felt like the film was trying to trick me into thinking it was anything other than what it was. There are moments where it seems to wink at the audience, but in a way that invites us into the joke, not congratulating themselves on it. Thematically, it’s a little all-over-the-place, juggling the unwillingness to give up privilege, misogyny and loneliness in a way that doesn’t seem to understand the three can work together for a more cohesive message.

Nathalie Emmanuel is likable and lends a strong emotional core to Evie. She’s lonely and yearning, and so when something too-good-to-be-true comes along, she still takes the chance. Like the viewer, Evie is savvy enough to know there’s always a catch. The moment she lets down her guard is the moment the audience knows things are about to go wrong.

But that moment comes too late, and the slow-burn boils over and cools so quickly I felt unsatisfied.

However the plot may have disappointed, the Gothic atmosphere was on point and director Thompson does a good job of sweeping us into the world of old money and strange ritual. Evie is an incredibly compelling protagonist, and I feel she, like the viewers, deserve a little more from “The Invitation.”

Spin Me Round

On Demand

Katie Wigglesworth

‘Spin me Round’, isn’t great, but it isn’t terrible.

Amber (Alison Brie), the manager of a restaurant meant to satirize ‘Olive Garden,’ is sent on a company sponsored vacation at a manager’s retreat in Italy. The luxurious fantasy of this trip quickly gives way to a more mundane, underwhelming reality. Instead of the gorgeous family villa on the brochure, the group of managers are hold up in a crappy motel next-door, where they sit through lectures on spices and service in stark, mostly-empty conference rooms. But hey, at least they’re in Italy, and even through the cloud of trust exercises and drip coffee in polystyrene cups, there’s an undeniable excitement of being somewhere unfamiliar.

Fairly quickly, Amber catches the attention of the franchise’s founder, Nick (Alessandro Nivola) ,who showers her with a deluge of intense, intimate affection almost immediately. What seems like the iconic steamy vacation fling of pulp novel daydreams turns confusing and sour almost as fast, with Amber starting to wonder what’s really going on at the villa next door.

Despite hosting a decidedly talented cast of comedy veterans (including Molly Shannon, Aubrey Plaza and Ego Nwodim), director Jeff Baena’s pseudo rom-com/suspense hybrid doesn’t ever find its stride.

It is not, by any means, a bad time.

Odd, goofy, and with undeniably bursts of charm derived largely from the performances of Brie and the cast, “Spin Me Round” deliberately makes you wonder which road the story will travel — “Knives Out”-style subterfuge and suspense? Or a satirical dressing-down of the romantic comedy genre? Without spoiling anything, I liked the premise of the script (which Baenes co-wrote with Brie), but in execution it never truly finds its feet. While the ambiguous tone works well in the early sections of the movie, lulling you in on unsteady feet, the script falls into banality more often than it rises.

Entertaining, but bland, and lacking the teeth to leave a memorable impression, “Spin me Round” is a mediocre watch that will do it’s job, but not much beyond that.