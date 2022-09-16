Millennials Talk Cinema

‘Pinocchio’

Disney+

Anderson Templeton

I'm not sure why 2022 needs two Pinocchio remakes — one a live action Disney remake by Robert Zemeckis, the other a stop motion by Guillermo del Toro coming out this December — but here we are.

Zemeckis ("Back to the Future," "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," "Forrest Gump") was a great choice to helm the live action/CGI remake of Disney's 1940 “Pinocchio” and brings his mastery of whimsy and heart to the table. I was never a huge fan of “Pinocchio” as a child. I found a lot of Walt Disney's early animation depictions of people so exaggerated it was unrelatable and bordered on being grotesque. It freaked me out.

However, this new remake is the answer for modern kids.

Everything that pushed me away from the original drew me in with this one, and I could easily see myself as a kid re-watching this over and over. Adults, however, will definitely find flaws that only the suspension of disbelief, innate in children, can amend. For example, in an established world of actual humans, where a talking puppet is shocking, why is there a literal talking fox walking around with a cane and top hat, and no one is batting an eye?

The only answer is that this movie is for kids, so don't think too hard.

Regardless, I loved it. My only issue is with a new song, "I Will Always Dance" performed by a young puppeteer with a physical disability requiring a mechanical leg brace, and her ballerina marionette who she lives her dream of dancing through. While the introduction of her character is a well-fitting addition to Pinocchio's journey, helping him rebuild trust in people, the music felt too modern compared to the rest of the film, and was slightly jarring. Again, a five-year-old isn't going to care, and girls now have a powerful new song to connect with in an otherwise male dominated story.

I was shocked to learn that the voice of Jiminy Cricket is Joseph Gordon Levitt, who brilliantly mimics the original. I also didn't expect to love Tom Hanks as Geppetto, but his absolute commitment to the sweet bumbling old man made him pretty endearing. I definitely was not expecting to get much out of "Pinocchio," especially since it's avoiding a big screen release and going straight to Disney Plus — but what can I say, I was pleasantly surprised.

‘Medieval

In theaters

Alexa Chipman

Can riveting, creative battle sequences save a mediocre screenplay?

In the case of “Medieval,” the answer is yes. Despite uninspired dialogue and snooze-worthy character interactions, I absolutely adored this film.

For one thing, the main character, Jan Žižka (Ben Foster), wields a mace and parrying dagger, rather than a cliché “hero” sword. The action is brutal and swift, utilizing correct techniques of the early 15th century. Its mix of war hammers, flails and falchions was a refreshing change from generic on-screen fight choreography.

I think my face resembled the “heart-eyes” emoji during every combat scene.

The moment I truly fell in love was when Lady Katherine (Sophie Lowe) went hunting for maggots to put in Jan’s wounded eye. How writer and director Petr Jákl managed this level of superb detail yet failed so disastrously with the overarching script is beyond me.

I doff my hat to Igor Kristof and Pavel Novotny, who were responsible for the outstanding battles and properly curated weapons. I plan to purchase this film and watch their work over and over.

Finally some well-researched combat in a movie.

“Medieval” does not shy away from the religious aspect of the Middle Ages. Everyday life was steeped in Catholicism, which is flawlessly integrated into the story. We see characters like Jan, who have a skeptical perspective, Lady Katherine whose innocent view of the world is being challenged and Barbara (Jennifer Armour) who desperately clings to faith as a beacon of hope.

If you are a medieval battle enthusiast, get yourself a ticket right now. The regular conversation-based scenes may be a slog to get through, but the brilliantly choreographed carnage more than makes up for it.