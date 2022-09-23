MIllennials Talk Cinema

‘The Woman King’



Amber-Rose Reed

‘The Woman King’ is everything a historical epic should be—both grand and deeply personal, beautiful and yet full of grit, with well-drawn characters but a sweeping scale that makes it larger than life. It would fit easily among any of the grand historical films you can think of off the top of your head, and yet it’s something different too.

“The Woman King” is set in Africa of the early nineteenth century, in and around the kingdom of Dahomey. It centers on the women warriors who protected the king and kingdom, the Agojie, and their struggle with the neighboring Oyo and the participation in the European’s slave trade. Though much of the story is based on fact (please look up the Agojie), the plot is about the same level of fictionalized as others in its genre. The film centers on Dahomey general Nanisca (Viola Davis) and new recruit Nawi (Thuso Mbedu) as one seeks to win a war and make peace with herself, and the other trains to join the Agojie.

It’s rare enough to see action-oriented historical films centered on women. Rarer still to see one centered on Black women. But beyond this obvious difference to many films in this genre, I think it’s rare to see a film about powerful women that gives as much nuance to its characters and culture as this one does.

There is sisterhood among the Agojie, and there is political maneuvering among the women surrounding the king (John Boyega). There are prices to be paid for the life of a warrior, and there is the questioning of why the roles of men and women are different, even ones fulfilling similar functions. “The Woman King” asks questions, and even when there isn’t a satisfactory answer, there is an understanding that sometimes, choices must be made.

The acting throughout the film is top-notch. If you’ve heard praise given to Viola Davis for this role, trust me, she deserves it. Mbedu is likewise engaging, and Lashana Lynch, as the fierce and funny Izogie, is a standout.

But to me, the real MVP is director Gina Prince-Blythewood (“Love & Basketball,” “The Old Guard”). Her handling of both emotion and action remains astonishing to me, and she is just as comfortable in historical epic as she is in urban fantasy or contemporary drama/romance.

I think she can direct anything, and I am so excited for her next outing.