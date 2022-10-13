‘Amsterdam’

In theaters

Alexa Chipman

Three friends, forged by the grim landscape of WWI, find themselves caught up in a “film noir” inspired drama. Surrounded by political intrigue and diabolical plots, the adventurous trio faces overwhelming odds as tensions rise between the wars.

Despite moments of comedic brilliance, this weighty creation of director David O. Russell is clearly angling for an Academy Award. Every scene is practically shouting “Look at me, I’m award-worthy!” which I found rather distracting.

The star-crossed romance between Harold (John David Washington) and Valerie (Margot Robbie) is delightful. Their stage presence together is undeniably captivating, and is the main thread holding “Amsterdam” together. Her avant-garde creations of shrapnel and teacups would have been labeled as “degenerate” in Germany at the time, but I found them to be eccentrically beautiful.

Christian Bale, however, is the main focus of this film, as Burt, the veteran doctor who has fallen on hard times. Leaning into classic 1930s narration techniques, he guides the audience between scenes with practiced ease.

Our charismatic villains are another reason “Amsterdam” is worth a trip to the cinema. Anya Taylor-Joy (Libby) and Rami Malek (Tom) give riveting, yet horrifying, performances. Just thinking back on it makes my skin crawl!

“Amsterdam” is extremely self-aware, reveling in its own artistry. At times, this left me breathless at the elegant cinematography. Unfortunately, it often becomes condescending and claustrophobically melodramatic.

Although it has an over-inflated sense of its own importance, this is still an engrossing film, particularly the final moments when the plot threads come together in an explosive finale. For the most part, “Amsterdam” lives up to its hype, and if it does acquire that coveted “Best Picture” award, I will not be surprised.

‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Disney+

Anderson Templeton

“Hocus Pocus 2,” the sequel fans have been craving for 29 years, has finally arrived on Disney+. When it was released on September 30, my Facebook newsfeed was full of posts from fellow '90s kids, all excitedly anticipating getting home from work so they could experience some brand-new “Hocus Pocus” shenanigans.

Sadly, like many sequels, the follow-up is not as nearly as satisfying and cleverly crafted as the original. While it is fun and nostalgic – and so great to see Bette Midler, Kathy Najimi and Sarah Jessica Parker reprise their roles as the legendary Sanderson Sisters again – it severely lacks its most essential ingredient.

Actual children in peril.

So, the witches come back right? So far, so good. They immediately get hungry for the souls of children, which can make them immortal as long as they continue soul-sucking. Also good, just like the original. Only now they are faced with a trio of college-age actresses pretending to be 15-year-olds. It is a well-known fact that in scary movies, no one cares about the college kids. If someone is 17 to 23 in a horror movie, they are going to die, and everyone accepts this. 17 to 23 is the only age group that the masses are okay with getting axed in a film

In “Hocus Pocus 2,” when we meet our clever new protagonists, we immediately know they're either going to easily outsmart their foes, or they're going to die. The emotional stakes here are exactly. The original “Hocus Pocus” kids were 8, 15 and 16, and were immediately in over their heads. I believed the peril they were in, and rooted hard for these average kids to beat their obviously superior, magically-powerful foes.

Plus, no one wants to see an eight-year-old girl get soul-sucked.

In the sequel, directed by Anne Fletcher (“The Proposal”), you never actually see any children in peril. They talk about it, oh yes, but all you get is a bunch of older teenagers running around screaming. The only satisfying Child vs. Witch scene appears in a brilliant flashback of the Sanderson sisters as kids, as young Winnie discovers her powers. Honestly, it’s the best part of the whole movie, and would make a fantastic series.

Think about it, kid witches vs. evil puritans. That’s pure gold.

While ultimately not satisfying, if you are a fan of the original, or have preteens, “Hocus Pocus 2” is still worth seeing, because when Bette Midler's on screen, you're always going to have a fantastic time.