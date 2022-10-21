‘Halloween Ends’

In theaters/Peacock

Amber-Rose Reed

October means spooky season! A time for horror movies of all kinds schlocky, psychological, thrilling, bloody. I love me a good horror movie. But sadly, “a good horror movie” is not what “Halloween Ends” is.

There is something to be said for consistency, and David Gordon Green’s “Halloween” movies have been consistently frustrating, underwhelming, and muddled. “Halloween Ends” brings this trilogy to a close with the most fractured mess of the three.

Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is writing a memoir about her healing after the events of last year’s “Halloween Kills.” But other people don’t always understand our personal journeys, and the people of Haddonfield still see Laurie as the obsessed victim of Michael Myers, not the survivor she truly is. This is paralleled with the journey of new character Corey (Rohan Campbell) as well as Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak), orphaned in the previous film. But whereas Laurie and Allyson might be survivors or fanatics, Corey is a killer — he accidentally caused the death of the boy he was babysitting three years before, and has been a town pariah ever since.

Meanwhile Michael Myers lives in a sewer, his primordial, unknowable evil blunted by … age? Old injury? Invisible hand of the screenwriter? Who’s to say?

Perhaps the greatest crime Green’s “Halloween” films commit is that they actually have some interesting ideas that they do very little with. There’s an overwritten, underutilized question throughout: how much evil is innate and how much evil is grown? An unnamed character helpfully supplies a relevant Nietzsche quote. You know the one: you gaze into the abyss, it gazes back; beware fighting monsters, etc. The “Halloween” film’s Boogeyman has always been a representation of evil without reason.

“Halloween Ends” tries to shake up this paradigm. But you can’t have your paradigm and eat it too, one of the problems with the overall arc of the film. If you’re a completist, I guess you have to watch this one. I mean, I did. But I will happily never watch these three “Halloween” movies again.

The music, at least, remains pretty good.

[Thumbs down, annoyed face]

‘Rosaline’

Hulu

Katie Wigglesworth

Vibrant, funny and highly enjoyable, “Rosaline” is a comedic retelling of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy of star-crossed lovers, but from the perspective of the original object of Romeo’s desire — his forgotten ex, Rosaline Capulet.

Rosaline, played brilliantly by Kaitlin Denver (“Dopesick,” “Unbelievable”), is creative, ambitious, passionate and deeply infatuated with a certain poetry spouting Montague with a penchant for sneaking onto young ladies’ balconies in the dead of night. Romeo (Kyle Allen) and Rosaline are obsessed with each other — stealing moments and passing secret notes and daydreaming about the future every chance they get. But despite her fluttering heart and giddy glances, Rosaline can’t quite bring herself to say she’s in love.

Then Romeo starts scaling someone else’s garden walls each evening — her younger cousin Juliet (Isabella Merced). Rosaline, understandably hurt and baffled by this unforeseen 180-degree turn in Romeo’s affections, decides to intervene in the affair so she can stop this horrible lapse in judgment.

After all, Romeo loves Rosaline. He said so.

He and Juliet barely know each other, so how on earth can they be ride-or-die after a mere three days?

What follows is a lovingly reworked version of the original story’s very familiar beats, though with a different flavor than you’d expect. “Rosaline” is both a romantic comedy and a playfully sarcastic contemplation on what a “great love story” even is. Rosaline herself is both earnestly searching to understand what love means to her, while also struggling with her feelings about the burgeoning, emotionally explosive relationship she happens to be a part of.

It’s a fun, anachronistic blend of modern sensibilities and historically inspired visuals that would feel right at home on an Ashland stage. The cast as a whole are a cache of comedic gold, and Denver in particular is a delight as the cartography loving Capulet castoff.

I really enjoyed “Rosaline.” and I recommend it whether you’re an avid buff of all things “Bard,” or if you’re just in the mood for a good comedy. Not quite an update, and not quite a parody, “Rosaline” does a lovely job balancing its playfully ribbing commentary of the original story, while showcasing a consciences understanding of how and why “Romeo and Juliet” has maintained it’s hold as a cultural cornerstone of dramatic storytelling.

A definite must watch.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs up, heart eye face]