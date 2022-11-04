Millennials Talk Cinema

‘The Good Nurse’

Katie Wigglesworth

As someone who maintains a particularly high intake of true crime stories on a regular basis, I’ve seen the gamut as far as adaptations go, and the last few months have been a particularly contentious time for films and shows based on true crime events.

So when I spied the trailer for “The Good Doctor” and something in the back of my brain said “You know about this story! This actually happened,” I went in curious but cautious.

Thankfully, most of what “Pam” and “Dahmer” did wrong, “The Good Nurse” does right. A lot of that has to do with the expert work of director Tobias Lindholm, and the talent of the movie's stars, Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne.

“The Good Nurse, revolves around the very real convicted serial killer Charles Cullen, who confessed to 29 murders during his 16-year career at nine different hospitals as a nurse– but may have committed as many as 400. Set in the months leading up to his arrest, Lindholm makes it clear throughout that his focus is less on ”why“ Cullen killed all those people, and instead hones the film's focus on ”why“ he got away with it for as long as he did, while also telling the story of the woman who became instrumental in stopping him.

Her name is Amy Loughren, and the movie is largely centered on her perspective. Loughren, a single mother of two, is the titular “good nurse” who became close friends with Cullen when they worked alongside each other in the ICU of a New Jersey Hospital. She is our porthole into this horrible event, and what drives the movie is her genuine conflict around reconciling the caring friend she knows with the cruel murderer she uncovers.

Chastain and Redmayne deliver great performances. Redmayne nearly disappears into the role, keeping his portrayal of Cullen barely above a simmer, keeping his awkward but amiable persona carefully maintained, save for a handful of moments where he boils over. Even when Amy finally starts to understand what “Charlie” has done, Lindholm and Redmayne do not alter or color Cullen's behavior to make him seem more sinister, instead allowing the tension and unease to stem from Amy's changed perception. The same beats play out very, very differently, and it's here that Chastain, who is incredible across the board, really shines.

The most disturbing part of the whole ordeal is that she is not the first nurse to notice or express concern about Cullen. Lindholm emphasizes repeatedly that part of what enabled Cullen to kill as long as he did was a deeply flawed healthcare system that time and again prioritized legal culpability over the safety and care of its staff and patients.

“The Good Nurse” is both the harrowing story of Amy Loughren's bravery, and a scathing indictment of a system that buried mountains of evidence of malpractice for over a decade, allowing a murderer to quietly find a new job and continue killing. It's really well done, up there for me with the likes of “Zodiac,” “Spotlight” and “Dopesick.” Lindholm has crafted an engaging, deeply unsettling drama that never loses sight of the reality that real people are and were involved in this.

I highly recommend you give “The Good Nurse” a watch.