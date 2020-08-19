Millennials Talk Cinema

‘AN AMERICAN PICKLE’

HBO Max

Anderson Templeton

"An American Pickle" is a surprisingly delightful film staring Seth Rogen -- twice.

Here's the gist.

Herschel Greenbaum, a devout Jewish immigrant and pickle factory worker, played by Seth Rogen, accidentally falls into a vat of pickle brine, and presumably dies, causing the factory to shut down.

Fast forward 100 years.

Herschel is miraculously discovered preserved in the brine, and is revived and united with his only living relative, his great grandson Ben ... also played by Seth Rogen. Their instant twin-like bond quickly turns to sibling-esque rivalry, leading to a jealous and hilarious battle to find out who can become more successful.

Despite the satirical comedic moments, the story slowly transforms into an earnest exploration of grief, isolation, and forgiveness. There are several poignant moments as each Greenbaum struggles with loss. For one, his entire culture and way of life is gone. For the other, he remains unable to heal from the death of his parents.

As bizzare as this premise is, Rogen’s two performances are probably the most committed and genuine, in-the-moment acting I have ever seen from Seth Rogen. That’s extra impressive considering he is literally acting against himself. It shows that Rogen is capable of much more than just stoner comedy.

So if you're in the mood for a satirical, heartwarming comedy about two identical Jews struggling to find a place in the world, fasten your seat-belt, and prepare for a wild, heartfelt ride.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Laughing Face]

‘HOWARD’

Disney+

Alexa Chipman

Lyricist Howard Ashman embodies the Disney ideal that nothing is impossible if you have enough passion. Whether you remember him for “Little Shop of Horrors” or classics like “Beauty and the Beast,” Ashman’s book and lyrics have become timeless.

When gathering photographs, audio and footage for this first-rate documentary (mostly via treasure hunts through the Library of Congress), filmmaker Don Hahn was adamant that he wanted the experience to be more than “old guys reminiscing.” The film is designed to be immersive. Explains Hahn, in a response to a question I was able to ask him recently, “I wanted Howard to tell his own story.”

Rather than “talking head” interviews, we are taken on a journey through Ashman’s life, from his early artistic career in New York founding a tiny black box theater, to Disney’s animation studio and the success of “The Little Mermaid.”

I was instantly captivated by this style of storytelling. It does not throw pixie dust over Howard’s life. His genius is shown alongside tumultuous human failings, and it emphasizes how hard he fought to keep artistic control.

Did you know “Part of Your World” was going to be cut from “The Little Mermaid” because it was too boring? Ashman was the one who insisted on it, risking his job to keep the song in the movie.

I can’t imagine Ariel without it.

“The last great place to do Broadway musicals is in animation,” Ashman insists, soon after receiving the devastating news that his life will be cut short by AIDS. I never expected to be sobbing my way through a performance of “Be Our Guest,” but this powerful documentary had me reaching for a box of Kleenex, watching the recording sessions unfold.

The beautiful story of a creative, loyal, compassionate man has changed the way I view some of the most iconic Disney films. He had so little time, and he made the most of it.

Composer Alan Menken and Hahn describe working on “Howard” as feeling like a final collaboration with their friend. That bittersweet love shines through this project. Just thinking about the documentary has me crying again.

I absolutely loved it.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Intense Crying Face]