Millennials Talk Cinema

Stories about regular people unleashing unnatural powers - be they super or straight-out evil - are a staple of modern cinema. This week, our reviewers have discovered two streaming films that take unique and creative looks at people flirting with different kinds of power. One, “Project Power,” is an action film about superhuman abilities that come with the pop of a pill. The other, the horror-film “Host,” uses Zoom-based film-making in a chilling tale about an online seance, and the ancient power it unleashes on its unsuspecting participants.

Here’s what a pair of our film critics have to say about these two new films.

‘PROJECT POWER’

Netflix

Amber-Rose Reed

As a writer, I’m always intrigued by how exposition is delivered.

“Project Power” has taught me that the drug deal is a better vehicle for exposition than you might think. The premise of this movie is not complicated, and the opening drug deals explains it well.

1. There is a pill that gives you superpowers.

2. It might kill you.

3. And someone very powerful wants to make sure it’s not taken off the streets.

In a lot of ways, “Project Power” is one of the most interesting action movies I’ve seen in a while. There’s a weirdness to it that is unsettling and hyperreal. The colors pop. There’s a vibrancy to each setting, be it the fluorescent-lit dining room of a chicken joint or condemned buildings graffitied with blue-eyed girls, like gender-swapped, all-seeing T.J. Ecklebergs. The score has discordant moments, and the soundtrack syncs at times with background noises to create a really palpable tension.

The aptly named drug Power and the questions that swirl through the movie are not subtle metaphors - and they don’t need to be. Though various people throughout the movie consume Power to various effects, real power — the non-drug kind — goes “where it always does, to the ones who already have it.”

We live in a world where power is imbalanced, and each one of the main characters is a reaction to that. Frank (Joseph Gordon Levitt) is a cop, who sees dangerous drugs flooding the streets, while the powers-that-be let it slide. Art (Jamie Foxx) is a former military officer whose body was used for experiments and whose daughter was stolen. And Robin (Dominique Fishback) is a Black, female high school student.

As Art puts it, “The system is designed to swallow [her] whole.”

So, how do you take your power back?

It won’t just be with the aid of a drug.

“Project Power” is at times a breath of fresh air, like when Robin confronts Frank on his hypocrisy, to which he admits, “That is almost a good point.” There are many action scenes throughout, but each one brings something a little new. You never know just what superhero-like powers will manifest. Will our protagonists be fighting a Hulk type monster, or will the poor sucker who wants to power up just ... explode?

(As a side note, if there’s a fight between Jamie Foxx and a ball of fire, you should bet on Jamie Foxx every time.)

But beyond the differing powers on display, the movie also does some interesting things with point of view, including one scene that leaves the fighting in the background and focuses on something much more disturbing.

And as a character, Robin herself is a joy. I adored her.

Want to watch a slick, entertaining action film starring a cast with great chemistry? Give “Project Power” a try.

‘HOST’

Shudder

Katie Wigglesworth

Sometimes having to work around weird restrictions gives your creativity an excellent kick in the pants. At least, that was my take-away from Rob Savage’s claustrophobic horror movie, “Host.”

With a nearly industry-wide shutdown due to COVID, the film world has been in a bizarre, stuttering purgatory. Productions that were slated for release earlier this year are either on indefinite hold or playing hopscotch with their release dates. Projects near completion, like the fantastic second season of DC’s “Doom Patrol” - which had to shut down during filming of its season finale - have been scrambling to cauterize and release whatever they’re able. It’s been a hectic but fascinating turn for streamable content, with ample films and shows getting fast-tracked to release, but mostly films from the era prior to global lockdown.

While there have been some productions slowly picking back up (DC’s “The Batman” in the UK, for example) or skeleton crew projects working in careful and guarded secret (Sam Levinson’s “Malcom & Marie”), I wasn’t really expecting any recently-shot releases any time soon.

So color me gobsmacked to learn that one of the newest “Shudder Original” releases — appearing on the boutique all-horror streaming platform Shudder — was a video-chat themed horror movie that Rob Savage wrote and directed during quarantine ... remotely.