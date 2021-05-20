Millennials talk cinema: Angelina Jolie shines as firefighter with PTSD, Petaluma critic says

‘THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW’

Netflix

Amber-Rose Reed

“The Woman in the Window” is so muddled and so overwrought as to be nearly unwatchable. It’s actually sort of bizarre how strongly it fails, considering that the story itself is something moviegoers have likely seen dozens of times before, from Hitchcock’s “Rear Window” to Paula Hawkins “The Girl on the Train.” It hits the same beats, has all the expected players, and tries to deliver a couple of strong twists. Alas, “The Woman in the Window” offers nothing new to this genre of voyeur mysteries, except perhaps a few lessons in how not to stage your story.

The details of how “The Woman in the Window” was made are much more fascinating than the movie itself. Directed by Joe Wright (“Atonement,” “Pride & Prejudice”), the film is based on the bestselling novel of the same name, telling the story of an agoraphobic woman (Amy Adams) who befriends a neighbor (Julianne Moore) and begins to suspect her husband (Gary Oldman) might have done something horrible to her. The book was written by A.J. Finn, the pen name of Dan Mallory, whose history is checkered with faking cancer, lying about educational credentials, accusations of plagiarism, and allegedly peeing in co-workers cups at the office. The film’s journey to Netflix release — where it is, as of the writing of this review, No. 1 in the U.S., a number I am genuinely ashamed to have contributed to — is also interesting, involving confused test audiences, re-shoots, and delays in release.

Despite those reshoots, intended to create more clarity, I am still confused by this film, and not about the plot. That was easy enough to follow, though the viewer is clearly meant to question reality right alongside protagonist Anna, the titular woman in the window. The movie clearly wants viewers to feel as off-balance as Anna. And I did often feel that way, though less because the movie’s choices were effective and more because it was just so all-over-the-place. Some of the stylistic choices — dramatic color shifts, mindscapes and memories blurring with reality, zooming in and out at eyes and parking spaces — were certainly bold, but they never added up to a coherent mood. The acting was as fine as it could be under the circumstances. It’s sad to waste a cast of strong actors on whatever this was.

There are two moments that stand out to me in “The Woman in the Window,” as places where the movie was close to actually saying something. Early on, Anna’s psychiatrist tells her that “Curiosity is evidence of a decreased depression pattern,” and takes her intrigue at her new neighbors as good news for her fragile mental state. Later, after she has spiraled out of control, Anna turns that notion back on him — and on herself.

“I just needed to be at the center of something,” she says.

This is where the movie could have shined, as the portrait of a woman trapped not only inside her house, but inside herself, and whose interactions with the outside world come through the lens of a camera. It tries and fails at that.

If you want to rubberneck at a train wreck of a movie, do watch “The Woman in the Window.” If you want to delve into a twisty, psychologically-interesting piece of media, read the New Yorker article about Dan Mallory. It’s far more worth your time.

HBO Max/In theaters

Katie Wigglesworth

I was apprehensive, to say the least, when I sat down to watch “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” as it happens to be written and directed by Taylor Sheridan, who also wrote “Without Remorse,” which I gave a big thumbs down to last time. Thankfully, this is the better of the films. With a simpler story, and a heftier focus on relationships and characters, “Those Who Wish Me Dead” is a decent action-thriller.

It dawned on me about 10 minutes in that it’s been a while since I’d seen Angelina Jolie in an action role, or really any role, and I realized I was actually excited to see her return. Here she plays Hannah, a firefighter with a huge heaping of PTSD in the aftermath of a forest fire that claimed three children her squad were attempting to rescue. To say the experience weighs on her would be a massive understatement, and Jolie’s nuanced portrayal transcends the script’s shortcomings. Assigned to a remote fire watch tower in the middle of a forest, she becomes the slightly shaky protector of a boy who’s being tracked by professional killers.

The characters are genuinely interesting, if still slightly in the shallower end of the dimensional depth pool. The script, particularly the dialogue, is on the weaker side, but has better legs to stand on than the messy, lazy sketchings of “Without Remorse.” The acting across the board is good, with the standouts — aside from Jolie, of course — being Finn Little as the hunted preteen Connor and Medina Senghore as Allison, the engaging and very pregnant sheriff’s wife who thankfully is handled much better than poor Pam, the fridge-fodder of “Without Remorse.”

The pacing is pretty funky. Time is a surprisingly elastic entity in this story that textually should be driven by a strict metronome of impending doom. The bad guys are on a desperate time crunch to snuff out all loose ends, and there’s a growing fire pushing ever closer. And yet, the movie lacks any real grounding in time,and that saps the tension in a palpable way.

Individual sequences are tense and fraught, but the connective threads of the plot lack cohesiveness, failing to capture the panic of mounting danger. That being said, the fight sequences are nail-biters that thrive on the character dynamics instead of driving them, and the fire scenes are gorgeously shot.

There’s a lot in “Those Who Wish Me Dead” that tends more to the unrealistic side of action believability. Bad guys conveniently miss shots and make baffling out-of-character decisions to move the plot along, and people survive eyebrow-raising scenarios with a relative ease that feels more akin to video-game logic than a movie revolving around survival.

But overall, the action is entertaining, and the characters are interesting enough that you care as they come up against each encounter, no matter how questionable.

Honestly, I liked "Those Who Wish Me Dead.“ It weaves a more intimate and interesting tale of conspiracy, corruption, and (albeit unrealistic) survival, with an evocative color palette and a cinematic grandeur that made good use of it’s mountain setting. A movie worth checking out, for sure, and one I will most likely revisit.

