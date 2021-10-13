Millennials Talk Cinema: Are the Muppets dead? They are in new Halloween comedy

‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’

Disney+

Anderson Templeton

Yes! Another Halloween staple for the Not-Scary-Movies fans!

"Muppets Haunted Mansion," just released on Disney+, is a delightfully spooky, wacky musical Halloween special. As a fan of both the Muppets and the Disneyland ride, I was pleasantly satisfied with this clever mashup. It’s easily five times better than the 2003 Eddie Murphy “Haunted Mansion” movie, which I forgot about almost immediately after watching it.

In the Muppet version, Gonzo and Pepe become trapped in a haunted mansion, where “ghost host” Will Arnett informs them they must face their fears and escape by sunrise or stay in the house forever. Various guest stars, from Muppets to actual humans, appear as specters and ghouls, including Taraji P. Henson, Danny Trejo and Ed Asner in his final performance.

Clocking in at only 52 minutes, "Muppets Haunted Mansion" definitely is more of a "made for TV special" than a full length movie, which somehow I wasn't aware of. My only real disappointment is how short the story felt, because I loved everything that was going on and wanted more. I mean, what's better than watching a whole haunted house full of Muppets doing their thing?

For me? Not much.

Halfway through the movie, one of the Muppets even mentions that this is a Halloween "special" as opposed to a "movie," And that's when it officially hit me, and then it became easy to accept how quickly problems were being resolved. So I guess my issue has more to do with Disney's misleading marketing, pumping us all up into thinking this was a full-length feature.

"Muppets Haunted Mansion" was clearly created with immense love of both the ride and the Muppets, beautifully merging the two to create satisfying and hilarious results.

There's nothing quite like seeing Muppet versions of familiar parts of the classic Disneyland ride, like seeing Mrs. Piggy's head inside the iconic crystal ball as "Madam Pigota," or ghostly Muppets dancing around the ballroom.

So, if you're in the mood for some spooky good fun, a new non-scary Halloween "special“ to share with young ones — or simply to see skeletons with terrible comic timing repeatedly accosting Will Arnett — I definitely recommend "Muppets Haunted Mansion."