Millennials Talk Cinema: Aretha biopic transcends flaws, ‘Free Guy’ surprises, say Petaluma critics

‘Respect’

In Theaters

Alexa Chipman

This glittering, meticulously produced but uneven biopic of Aretha Franklin is immersed in music.

It feels like an old-fashioned MGM musical where actors are more likely to burst into song than have a conversation. For the most part, its format is effective, although it leaves unanswered questions and has oddly unsatisfying moments where the drama could have reached for deeper resonance with the audience.

I expected the flawless costuming, historical dramatizations, and magnificent vocal performance by Jennifer Hudson. What took me by surprise is that, despite its flaws, “Respect” moved me to the core. I found myself sitting in the car, sobbing into my mask, unsure of whether I could pull myself together enough to drive home.

Hudson is exceptional in the final act of this film. Curled up on the floor, she pleads with God in a raw, painfully beautiful prayer. From the silence, she hears her mother’s voice begin to sing. That heartbreaking pause in an otherwise flashy spectacle makes it all the more powerful.

Yes, the first half of “Respect” is questionable in its dramatization, but the movie pulls it together for a satisfying conclusion. Whether or not you are religious, Hudson’s triumphant rendition of “Amazing Grace” will bring you to tears.

Although the screenplay is not ideal, as a musical "Respect“ is successful. Even if you don’t watch it in the theater, at the very least listen to the motion picture soundtrack. It’s sensational.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Musical Note]

‘Free Guy’

In Theaters

Anderson Templeton

Guy spends his entire life going through the same tired motions day after day, questioning if his life has any purpose. These are very understandably appropriate questions for Guy, being a literal two-dimensional background character inside a popular fictional video game.

"Free Guy," directed by Shawn Levy (“A Night in the Museum”) starring Ryan Reynolds, plays with the idea of a mundane background character becoming the center of his own story, and how that choice effects real-life players when someone — who's not supposed to — pushes back, desperate to find find true love and meaning in their sad little life. It's really quite a clever concept. I couldn't stop being reminded of "The Lego Movie," which also takes a naive, two-dimensional character and thrusts him into a life-or-death mission.

However, Ryan Reynolds isn’t able to seem as genuinely innocent as Chris Pratt's did with his voice as Emmit the Lego. You could tell Reynolds was taking it for comedic effect, leaving me wanting to watch "The Lego Movie" instead.

Surprisingly, I thought this movie couldn't recover from that, but it just kind of slowly keeps on chugging in the right direction, layering on more and more clever, enjoyable and (eventually) some emotionally satisfying elements. While "Free Guy" ultimately is a fun, light romp, it has a surprisingly deep message of taking control over your life.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Happy Face]