Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Belfast’ charms, ‘Ghostbusters’ rocks, say Petaluma critics

‘Belfast’

In Theaters

Anderson Templeton

"Belfast," written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, explores life in Northern Ireland from the perspective of a young boy as tension between Catholics and Protestants begin to divide his once safe and tight-knit community. Based on Branagh's own childhood experiences in 1969, "Belfast" is an artistically explorative, mostly black-and-white, slice-of-life drama — with plenty of levity, the kind you can only get when seeing things from the perspective of a child.

In many ways, this feels like an Irish "To Kill a Mockingbird," both in its balanced tone and a plot centered on violent, adult issues as seen through the playful and innocent eyes of a young boy caught in the middle of it all.

With a stellar cast including Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds, Catriona Balfe and Jaime Dornan, it's 10-year-old Jude Hill as "Buddy" who effortlessly leads the pack. From moments of pure charm — when declaring he's in love and plotting to get his crush to notice him by acing a math test — to moments of sheer terror when a riot breaks out around him while he’s separated from his mother, this kid is so genuine, pure and charming it's easy to see why the world is already buzzing with talks of a Best Actor Oscar nomination.

Movies like "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Belfast," by shifting the focus from the historical details and into the realm of naivete and wonder, give us a truly insightful, absorbing and (quite possibly) life changing experience.

While it remains in theaters, I strongly recommend you not pass up the opportunity to see “Belfast,” one of the best movies of 2021.

[Suggested emojis: Two Thumbs Up]

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HcYh5Lfy1PI">Click here to view this embed</a>.

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

In Theaters

Alexa Chipman

As a newcomer to the “Ghostbusters” franchise (I saw the 1980s movies for the first time last month), I was nervously excited to be sitting in the theater, preparing to watch “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a direct sequel to those decades-old classics.

The new film incorporates the lighthearted adventure of the originals without too much fan service, although there are nostalgic cameos that inspired cheers from the audience the night I saw it. Those subtle callbacks, such as a perfectly vertical stack of books - referencing the first movie’s iconic library scene - warmed by heart.

Director Jason Reitman has expertly stepped into the legacy of his father (Ivan Reitman, who directed the first two movies), introducing us to a new generation of Ghostbusters. Teenage Trevor (Finn Wolfhard of “Stranger Things”) finds himself a reluctant hero when younger sister Phoebe (Mackenna Grace) decides to take up ghost hunting, like her eccentric grandfather Egon, whose crumbling farmhouse in the middle of nowhere their mother has just inherited.

Grace is outstanding in this role, practically channeling Harold Ramis. There are times when Ramis seems to look out through her eyes. Most of Phoebe’s nerdy, deadpan jokes go over the heads of classmates, until she discovers an unexpected friend in Podcast (Logan Kim). He follows her around giving melodramatic narration into an oversized microphone, making them a hilarious duo on screen.

The kids’ mother Callie (Carrie Coon) and science teacher Mr. Grooberson (Paul Rudd) are intriguing supporting characters, but they are primarily in the background. This film centers on the children’s shenanigans as they unravel their family’s mysterious past.

While some may argue that the story has a slow burn, I appreciate that we had time to get to know characters before tossing them into action. By the time ghosts started appearing, I felt like part of the team, rather than watching strangers.

Once this film does ramp up, strap in, because it is a wildly entertaining ride.

Whether you are a long-time fan of “Ghostbusters” or will simply watch anything Paul Rudd appears in, this is an outstanding movie. Bring a box of Kleenex for the ending, and don’t forget to stay through the credits for bonus scenes.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Eyeglasses]