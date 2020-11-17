Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Black Box’ disturbs, ‘Jingle Jangle’ dazzles

It’s that time of year, when lingering scare-flicks left over from Halloween sit side-by-side with just-released holiday movies on countless streaming services. By sheer accident, the two films that caught our local reviewers eye this week each feature a key performance by the great Phylicia Rashad, that, and largely Black casts with up-and-coming Black directors at the helm, is about all that they have in common. Horror-aficionado Katie Wigglesworth takes a look at Amazon Prime’s “Black Box,” representing the lurking fears and chills of October while Anderson Templeton, a lifelong fan of holiday fantasies, caugjt up with the Netflix musical “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,” landing solidly in the Happy Holly Jolly category. Here’s what our film critics have to say.

‘BLACK BOX’

Amazon Prime

Katie Wigglesworth

This review is pretty straightforward for me.

“Black Box” is excellent, not at all what I expected — and you should absolutely watch it.

Nolan (Mamoudou Athie) is a single father who suffers from retrograde amnesia and cognitive impairment following a fatal car crash that took the life of his wife and left him briefly comatose with a severe brain injury. This, in most amnesia stories, would be the inciting incident that the rest of the movie springboards from, but Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour’s directorial debut begins several months after Nolan’s initial memory loss.

This gives us a more intriguing look at our fogged protagonist, showing us how months of rehabilitation and attempted cognitive condition have shaped both Nolan as an individual as well as affected life for him and Ava (Amanda Christine), his determined, tenacious young daughter. Nolan is struggling with the shadow of the life he’s lost, and understandably tries to emulate the person he’s told he was while dually questioning the validity of what he’s been told.

Plagued by nightmares, seeing no real improvement or progress in his recovery by traditional means — and aware he may be on his last chance to keep custody of Ava — Nolan seeks the help of Doctor Brooks (Phylicia Rashad), who folds him into an experimental, technologically-based form of hypnotherapy.

The screenplay, co-written by Osei-Kuffour and Stephen Herman, is well-crafted and never loses track of its many moving pieces. One of the things that stuck with me most about “Black Box” was how organically the story unfolded, going in a completely different direction than I anticipated. The pacing is excellent, allowing the relationships and theme to percolate at precisely the right temperature throughout. While the entire cast gives wonderful performances, it’s the breathtaking work of Athie and Christine that stand out as the emotional core of “Black Box,” their nuanced performances the bedrock of this sci-fi-lite psychological thriller.

I found myself deeply invested in their relationship through each phase, with young Ava desperately working to parent her adult father, fully aware that despite her best efforts, she may still lose both parents to that car crash in the end.

Loss of memory, and in particular stories involving trauma-induced amnesia or brain diseases like Dementia, speak to the deeply disquieting possibility of losing those parts of us that make up who we are. When all context and personal history are stripped away, who are we underneath, and what does that mean for who we think we are? If you suddenly couldn’t remember anything about your life, are you still “you,“ or would you be someone else?

Can you be both? How do you know which set of personality traits and watercolor instincts quantifies “you?“

There’s an unfortunate tendency with fictional amnesia stories to build such plots around underdeveloped protagonists, mistaking lack of memory to be a substitute for characterization. There’s an over-reliance on a “wide-eyed, new egg” syndrome that plagues most fictional amnesiacs, and it often fails to acknowledge the intricate duality of living as a fully-realized individual in the shadow of a self you can’t access.

“Black Box” is a fascinating exploration into the the concept of memory, and I highly recommend you check it out as soon as you can.

‘JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY’

Netflix

Anderson Templeton

I went into "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey" not knowing anything about it, other than it looked Christmas-y and John Legend helped produce it.

I get four minutes in, and suddenly a fast-paced, full-on Broadway-style musical number erupts out of nowhere, with dancers so energetic they're screaming with joy.

And that's when I discover its a musical. Literally.

Evidently this was originally conceived for the stage. Don't get me wrong, I love a good musical. I was just not prepared for that level of exuberance. I guess that's what happens when you don't do you homework first.

After that initial explosion of festive energy and magical toys, the movie — set in a steampunk version of Victorian England — eventually transitions into a more melancholy tale of loss, hope, acceptance, and love. All the usual good ol' holiday family-film themes, with the unlikely addition of math.

With songs like "Square Root of Possible," math is one of the many refreshingly unique elements to this inspiring holiday classic. It's also the first mainstream Christmas movie I've seen where 90% of the cast are Black performers, and the first time I've ever seen Forest Whitaker sing and dance.

The story has several threads, but they all center around brilliant toy inventor Jeronicus Jangles. After young Jeronicus suffers several major losses, he loses his spirit and ability to create. Fast forward 30 or so years, older Jeronicus (Whitaker) is once again about to lose everything, when his optimistic granddaughter Journey Jangle shows up out of the blue, three days before Christmas. Will young Journey’s positivity and gift for magical math and skill with inventions bring her grandfather out of his sadness? Or will insecure toymaker Gustafson (Keegan-Michael Key) and his power hungry talking toy matador (voiced by Ricky Martin) show up to cause trouble?

On a whole, "Jingle Jangle" is the kind of movie that helps if you have kids to watch it with, but even without, it is a pretty great holiday movie that gives Black artists a much needed opportunity to shine.

