Millennials Talk Cinema: Candyman reflects contemporary fears

‘Candyman’

In Theaters

Alexa Chipman

While there are definitely elements of classic horror, the suspenseful gore is not what gives "Candyman“ its power.

A remake/sequel/reboot of the 1992 classic, the new version insightfully examines the systemic racism of gentrification, the unknowing influence of the arts on affordable housing, and generations of police brutality. Candyman, the urban legend character, emerges not as a monster, but a protector, meant to be called upon in times of dire need.

Having never seen the original, this was my first glimpse into the series, which is richly steeped in lore and far more intellectual than the average slasher film.

“Candyman” follows an urban artist, Anthony (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who is drawn to the myth of the Candyman — a murderous spirit with a hook for a hand, who appears whenever someone says his named five times in front of a mirror — and begins a mirror installation as social commentary. Like the audience, he becomes captivated by the multi-layered story of who Candyman really is. What begins as a joke turns into an all-consuming obsession.

Even those closest to Anthony, like Brianna (Teyonah Parris of “WandaVision”), are terrified at his transformation. Her helplessness watching him fall apart right in front of her is the true horror of this film. Their interactions are electrifying.

The cinematography of “Candyman” is exquisite, particularly the camera angles and superb lighting. Chicago comes alive under the expert touch of director Nia DaCosta. Shadow puppetry is used throughout the story, but it takes center stage during the end credits. Everyone in the theater sat silently staring at the screen watching the miniature short film taking place. We were so engaged by it that not a single person left until the final logo was shown.

“Candyman” is not faultless, but it comes close. You don’t need to be a fan of horror or the previous movies to find this fascinating. Is it worth donning a mask and going to the cinema?

Absolutely yes.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Candy]