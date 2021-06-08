Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Conjuring’ sequel ‘bland and bonkers,’ 'Quiet Place 2’ is ‘brilliant’

‘THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT’

HBO MAX/In Theaters

Katie Wigglesworth

On paper, I should have liked “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.”

Though the absence of creator James Wan (who directed both of the previous “Conjuring” movies, about husband-and-wife demon-hunting duo Ed and Lorraine Warren) is palpable, the third installment of the Warren’s ghostly exploits still has decent cinematography, good acting, and is fairly entertaining.

And yet, I didn’t like it.

While the lack of Wan’s visual style is a large part of the disconnect, the other main detractor is the story itself.

The “Conjuring” movies have always heavily indulged in stretching the “based on a true story” concept of their original source material. Of all the cases in the real-life Warrens’ backlog of bumps in the night — many of them prime for dramatic reimaginings — the story of Arne Johnson is probably the one case co-writers Wan and Gary Dauderman should have left on the shelf, instead of making it the load-bearing wall of this movie. Johnson is a man who killed his landlord and then plead “not guilty by means of demonic possession,” which was rejected as a defense in court — a fact the movie conveniently skirts over acknowledging.

Pretending for a moment this isn’t taken from a real tragedy, that there is not a Real-Life Arnie, you would still think that someone learning they killed someone while not in their right state of mind, possessed or not, would feel some kind of remorse (or something) about have been involved in the death of another person. But Movie Arne — genuinely well acted by a fully committed Ruairi O’Conner — is apparently too busy disrupting the flow of the movie and fighting for his juicy, juicy soul to express any modicum of guilt, shame or regret over being manipulated by a demon into stabbing someone over 20 times. From a scripting standpoint, that's a pretty unconvincing trait for the character.

It feels borderline distasteful when considering this is is based on a real crime.

Murder committed in altered states under extreme internal duress isn’t fiction, but it’s a hard plot to handle well in any story. For an example of such things done right, I suggest you check out the first season of USA Network’s “The Sinner” starring Jessica Biel as a woman who murdered a man on a crowded beach in a PTSD-induced psychotic break from reality.

Criticisms of the story and a lack of James Wan’s direction aside, the final issue is that this is a “Conjuring” movie, specifically. Remove the proper nouns, and the first half of the title, and ‘The Devil Made Me Do It’ could have come from any studio, under any director, as a standalone or part of any other franchise, at any other time. It’s not so much a matter of being bad, as it is about lacking an identity. This movie feels so muddled and over-produced that any interesting aspects — and there definitely are some little nuggets of intrigue — are smothered by an unholy blend of bland and bonkers.

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” is a tin of stale Eucharist wafers — flavorless and mass-produced with a creepily unpleasant aftertaste. Generic may not be the worst offense a franchise can serve its audience. But it’s a disappointing dish to be handed none-the-less, especially from a series whose previous installments — “The Conjuring” (2013) and “The Conjuring 2” (2016) — are breathtaking examples of how a basic premise can be elevated by incredible, inventive execution.

‘A QUIET PLACE: PART 2’

HBO MAX/In Theaters

Anderson Templeton

I am not a fan of horror, but I absolutely, hands-down love the "Quiet Place" movies.

While both Part I and the newly released Part II are marketed as pure horror, they are far more nuanced and complex. But it's a lot easier to label them as "horror" than to call it a family-drama/thriller/coming of age/redemption/sci-fi movie. LOL.

"A Quiet Place Part II," brilliantly directed by John Krasinski, continues where the Abbott family left off in the first one, after an extremely long night of surviving (and, you know, having a baby) in a post-apocalyptic world overrun with blind monsters who rely on sound to hunt.

While you can still enjoy "A Quiet Place Part II" without previously seeing the first, as Krasinski artfully refreshes the audience on key plot elements, it will be far more emotionally impactful if you have seen the original. I honestly regret not re-watching it before I saw the sequel, since Part II continues minutes after the original ends. Each character is on the same emotional journey they were the last time we saw them.

I totally appreciate how this film makes that direct continuation of the first film feel natural, and less like a normal sequel. If you watched both 90-minute movies back-to-back, it would totally feel like one three-hour movie (excluding the fact that one of the kids looks a little older).

But that did not distract me in the least.

While "A Quiet Place" Part I focused on Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's internal and external journey as parents attempting to protect their children at all costs in an unforgiving world at all costs, "A Quiet Place Part II" is really the kids' journey. As 12-year-old Marcus (Noah Jupe) is faced with overcoming his fears while caring for his newborn sibling alone, 14-year-old Reagan (Millicent Simmonds), who is also deaf, fearlessly ventures into the hostile world with a newfound discovery of how to kill the creatures.

I'm deliberately giving a vague explanation of the plot, because this is one of those films that relies on taking you through the story in a very particular, skillfully crafted way, using sound, silence, and the unknown. It's a brilliant employment of cinematic elements.

If you have not seen the first "A Quiet Place," I strongly recommend it. Both of these movies are incredibly innovative, deeply moving, extremely engaging and have moments of jaw dropping action. The best part, is seeing a deaf girl kick total ass in the face of doubt and disability.