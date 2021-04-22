Millennials Talk Cinema: Cringe-making superheroes, heartbreaking cowboys

Netflix

Anderson Templeton

"Thunder Force" is an SNL-esque comedy about two middle-aged women and childhood best friends, played by Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer, who use newly acquired superpowers to fight bad guys. "Thunder Force" — directed by Ben Falcone (“Super-intelligence”), who is McCarthy’s real-life husband — takes place in an alternate reality where interstellar cosmic rays struck Earth in the 80's, and caused every sociopath in the world (and only sociopaths) to develop superhuman mutations.

These people have been dubbed “Miscreants.”

As a child, Octavia Spencer's Emily loses her parents when they perish in a Miscreant-created accident, and she dedicates her life towards finishing her parents scientific work to stop the Miscreants once and for all. The story begins when Lydia (Melissa McCarthy), a crass woman with a heart of gold, attempts to reconnect with Emily, her estranged best friend — now head of a bioengineering cooperation — and accidentally gets injected with a serum giving her super strength. Eventually, the two acquire cool costumes and team up as superheroes to battle the villains, which include Jason Bateman as a guy with crab arms and Bobby Cannavale as a mayoral candidate who hugs people to death.

I was hoping "Thunder Force" would have leaned more towards a typical superhero action movie than a farce, as I am personally not a fan of exaggerated gross-out slapstick comedy. When it comes to watching Melissa McCarthy drink spoiled milk, spit it back into her cereal bowl, pour beer on it to thin it out, then drink and spit it out all over again, I can't help but cringe and yell at my TV for her to just stop drinking it! So, as a warning to those who relate to my pain, this is one of those films.

What I do love about "Thunder Force" is that at its core it's about good people who are motivated by personal traumas to try and fix a messed up world.

Because of this, and despite its cringe-inducing humor, I did have a blast. I mean, I have no idea why Octavia Spencer agreed to do this movie, being an esteemed, Academy Award winner and everything. But her absolute commitment to the absurdity of it all was quite entertaining.

My guess is, if you're not a college kid or a teenager, you're probably not going to enjoy this all that much. But if cringe humor is your thing, you're going to have some over-the-top, reasonably disgusting fun.

‘CONCRETE COWBOY’

Netflix

Alexa Chipman

"Concrete Cowboy,“ directed by first-time feature-helmer Ricky Staub, is a gritty Western that tells a heart-wrenching story of fatherhood and tenacious love.

Torn between Detroit street life on the wrong side of the law, teenage Cole (Caleb McLaughlin) is adrift, unsure of who he wants to become. When he is expelled from school, his single mother packs him off to live with his estranged father in Philadelphia, where Cole finds himself mucking out stalls at an unlikely (but based on reality) horse stable in a historical, and rapidly gentrifying neighborhood.

Idris Elba is outstanding as Harp, the gruff cowboy who is baffled by the angsty teenager suddenly dropped on his doorstep. Their scenes together, even in complete silence, are riveting. I had to reach for more than one Kleenex when they finally connected as a family.

“You don’t have to get out to grow up,” Leroy (Method Man) suggests, when he notices Cole hanging out with the wrong crowd. Throughout the story, the teen is presented with powerful role models, some flashy and tempting, like his old friend Smush (Jharrel Jerome), offering easy money through illegal means, and others representing salt-of-the earth solidity — from Nessie (Lorraine Toussaint), the sassy neighbor to Paris (Jamil Prattis), the saddle-seasoned cowboy who takes Cole under his wing at the stables.

If you love horses, this film is a must watch. This is the modern day horse movie that the Disney+ drama “Black Beauty” wanted to be but fell short of. The bond of trust between human caretakers and their horses is beautifully depicted throughout the film, and it is easy to be swept up in that world.

“Concrete Cowboy” is a fusion of sources — partly an adaptation of the novel “Ghetto Cowboy,” by G. Neri, and partly inspired by the actual Fletcher Street Stables. Some of the real-life Fletcher Street Riding Club are portraying their own fictionalized characters on screen, and that realism pays off. Stay tuned through the credits for brief interviews.

"Concrete Cowboy“ is the first film that has truly and deeply moved me this year. From the atmospheric cinematography to Elba and McLaughlin’s intense, vulnerable performances, it caught me up and kept me from beginning to end. If I was giving out awards for Best Picture, this would be at the top of my list.

