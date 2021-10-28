Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Dune’ is bad, ‘Dune’ is good, depending

Alexa Chipman

Have you ever seen a video installation in an art museum, where haunting visuals swirl across the screen, but without any discernible pattern or story? “Dune” is that art piece — only it goes on for hours.

There is no mistaking the stunning design and cinematography of this film. It is a masterpiece worthy of prominent positioning in the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. The languid pacing is reminiscent of “2001: A Space Odyssey,” which is an intriguing piece of history, but ultimately monotonous.

Before you protest, go watch it again. You’ll see what I mean. If you are struggling with insomnia, “Dune” is an excellent choice to help you fall asleep, with one caveat. If you are a fan of the book, it might make you too angry to sleep.

For those of us who almost have the entire series memorized, the movie is instantly energized, not because it is a good adaptation, but because it is horrifically terrible. Get ready to start ranting and throwing things at the screen, because they incorrectly depict almost everything. Even in scenes that needed no alterations, random changes have been made, just enough to infuriate the obsessed “Dune” fans.

I will give an example.

Duke Leto Atreides flies out to witness the spice harvesting, and a dangerous sandworm is spotted. In the book, the carryall which will fly the equipment away fails to appear, stranding the workers. In the movie, the carryall arrives, but is unable to attach itself to the equipment. You might argue that the result is the same, which leads those of us who are book fans to shout “why?” at the screen. It would have saved budget to use the original scene, rather than altering it. These endless small changes (and some large ones) gradually build up to the point that, from a “Dune” fan’s perspective, there is no salvaging this atrocity as an adaptation.

In addition, much of the first hour is devoted to fan fiction. I’m not talking about campy scenes, like the SyFy version of “Dune” from 2000 with Princess Irulan and the butterfly dress.

These are incomprehensibly dull moments added because — why?

The casting choices cause nothing but irritated face-palming, other than a few exceptions. Brash swordsman Duncan Idaho is portrayed to perfection by Jason Mamoa, the surprise twist of Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Liet-Kynes was an inspired decision, and Zendaya’s Chani (what little we saw of her) is excellent.

The incredibly rich, philosophical work by Frank Herbert has been replaced with “pretty” visuals and actors staring at each other for hours. That’s fine for an art installation — but an utter failure as a movie.

My advice: go read the book.

Anderson Templeton

Let's talk "Dune!"

With its release date having been pushed back four times over the past year, the new page-to-screen reimagining of Frank Herbert's iconic sci-fi novel "Dune" has finally hit cinemas (and living rooms) everywhere. For folks like me, who have neither read the books nor seen the earlier film versions, and do not have any source material to compare this to, "Dune" is nothing short of a beautifully conceptualized artistic epic, fully committed by the entire cinematic team in creating a completely new world on screen.

With films such as “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049” under his belt, there's no question that director Denis Villeneuve knows how to create evocative cinematic world-scapes, "Dune" being no exception.

But let’s face it.

Every time there's a new film series that is building a completely new world, an inevitable side effect for many viewers is that if you are not ready for lots of details, learning all about this whole new world can feel slow. I've seen it time and time again from “Lord of the Rings” to “Star Trek.”

It's not that these films are boring at all. It's the fact that we are essentially learning about a whole new culture, and its unique scientific principles and languages. Luckily, good filmmakers make it easy to immerse yourself and go along for the ride.

That was my experience of "Dune."

From the second it started, I was immediately sucked in. The plot is wild and expansive, giving audiences a little bit of everything: bad-ass action sequences and giant monster worms, all presented with striking visuals, music and some deeply authentic and committed acting, plus a mysterious prophecy, aircraft that look like dragonflies and mystical people with super powers. While definitely a long movie (it’s 2:35 hours),I never once felt bored. Instead, I became a bit entranced by the experience, always eager to see what happens next.

Despite what hardcore fans might think, as an absolute newcomer to this series, I'm definitely hooked, and can't wait for part two to come out.