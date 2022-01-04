Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Encanto,’ ‘Far From the Tree’ and ‘Power of the Dog’

‘Encanto'

Alexa Chipman

Disney’s new release, ‘Encato,’ is one of the most dynamic, imaginative animated films that I’ve seen in a long time. Immersed in the fast-paced music of Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”) and Colombian influenced compositions by Germaine Franco, the film leads the audience into an enchanted valley. Protected by a miraculous candle and “Casita” the sentient house, this community is perfect.

Or is it?

Through toe-tapping music, we are introduced to the family Madrigal, blessed with extraordinary abilities — all except for Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz). As the ordinary one, she feels like an outsider in her own home.

Mirabel believes the others have ideal lives, until cracks quite literally appear in the magical walls. Unusually strong Luisa (Jessica Darrow) wonders if she would be worthless without others depending on her. “It’s pressure like a drip, drip, drip, that’ll never stop” she sings. Graceful Isabela (Diane Guerrero) puts on a fake persona in her hopeless attempt to be “good enough” for the high standards of matriarch Abuela (María Cecilia Botero).

Through brilliant storytelling, visuals and music, Mirabel realizes how toxic her family has become and tries to bring them back together in a more authentic way.

The concept is a challenging one during the holiday season, as many wonder whether it is worth gathering with estranged relatives, due to inevitable conflict.

Can an unhealthy family be salvaged?

“Encanto” shows us that having an open heart, truly listening to one another, and being willing to change may be enough. This vibrant, moving narrative is certain to delight all ages. It will leave you pondering its message well after leaving the cinema.

‘Far From the Tree’

Alexa Chipman

To my surprise, a remarkable short film was presented before “Encanto” began. Using a hand-drawn, almost watercolor style, this seven minute story nearly brought me to tears. Through the eyes of an adorable baby raccoon exploring the beach, director Natalie Nourigat has crafted a miniature masterpiece.

As the raccoon plays in its unfamiliar environment, the parent harshly breaks any moments of joy, hissing and spitting at the slightest incorrect or unsafe movement. My heart went out to the tiny creature, just trying to enjoy life.

I won’t spoil it, but the twist is incredibly touching and parallels the theme of “Encanto,” making it a heart-warmingly perfect companion piece.

It is, in fact, worth the cost of admission just for this short film. It’s that good. Though not a single word of dialogue is spoken, the depth of emotion on display is magnificent.

“Far From the Tree” shows that a quiet, meaningful story does not need showy 3D animation to be effective.

‘The Power of the Dog’

Anderson Templeton

The Wild West of The Power of the Dog” is a dichotomy of genuine beauty and harsh brutality. Director Jane Campion brilliantly tackles that idea, showing that to survive in this world you need to eradicate all beauty and gentleness within you, while also exploring the circumstances that can make a man take that response too far.

Set in Montana in the mid-1920s, two inseparable, wealthy ranch-owning brothers — played by Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons — face a rift when one of them finds love and brings home a wife and teenage stepson. It soon becomes a battle of dominance fueled by jealousy and hurt between Phil (Cumberbatch), the epitome of masculine brutality, and his new sister-in-law Rose (Kirsten Dunst) and her gentle son Peter (Kodi SmitMcPhee). The story brilliantly unfolds with Hitchcockian suspense, avoiding typical Western conventions as Phil publicly derides young Peter while simultaneously — to Rose’s escalating horror — taking him under his wing, apparently to turn him into a version of himself.

This film is an Oscar-generating powerhouse. Every element is in it to win it, from the gorgeous cinematography by Ari Wegner, direction by Jane Campion (of "The Piano"), the score by Johnny Greenwood and performances from all four leading actors.

As hard as it is to watch unfold at times, "Power of the Dog" is a masterclass in cinematic storytelling, well worth the ride.

