Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Evan Hansen’ movie a victim of bullying, says local critic

In Theaters

Anderson Templeton

"Dear Evan Hansen" is not a bad movie.

But there's this sudden epidemic of film critics utterly trashing it and especially Ben Platt's performance as the title character. "Dear Evan Hansen" (directed by Stephen Chbosky, "Perks of Being a Wallflower" and "Wonder") is the heavily anticipated movie adaptation of the Tony Award winning musical of the same name that swept Broadway and iTunes by storm.

We have a movie on our hands where cinema audiences are giving it standing ovations and high ratings, even a 90% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but film critics are mercilessly ripping it to pieces calling it one of the worst movie musicals in history, and I’m pissed.

Let me clarify.

I'm not angry because I like the movie and someone else doesn’t. I’m angry because, despite one of the film’s messages being that young people often do take their own lives when ostracized and ridiculed — especially young adults already battling with depression and anxiety — critic after critic is choosing to ridicule and mock these actors. I totally understand it’s a film critic’s job to share their opinions and provide criticism (I’m a critic myself), but when you criticize people’s bodies, use power shame and publish your wishes that Ben Platt end up like the boy who took his own life — yes, some critics have made that “joke” — you are officially misusing your power.

Yes, Ben Platt looks like a young guy in his twenties and not a 17-year-old, but as soon as I accepted that fact, it was easy to get sucked in by his masterful performance as he guides us through this journey of non-stop emotions and goosebump-inducing musical numbers. Seriously, I went in extremely apprehensive, quickly saw that every complaint about his age was exaggerated, and became riveted for the rest of the movie. I mean how could I not be with a powerhouse cast of Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg and Ben Platt (the original actor who won the Tony for his performance of Evan Hanson). Seriously, the entire cast poured their heart and souls into their work, giving genuine, nuanced and deeply emotional performances.

This movie is centered on two 17-year-old boys: Evan is isolated with crippling social anxiety making friendships unattainable, and Connor, labeled as a psycho and rejected by his peers, who takes his own life. "Dear Evan Hansen" is about how Connor's death intertwines with Evan's life, and how Evan's disability gets in the way of correcting a deep misunderstanding that sends Evan on a roller-coaster of inner turmoil, love and ultimately self-growth.

There's an impressive amount of different experiences to relate to in this story, which is why so many people around the world have connected with this musical. Because for many struggling with a mental health issue, or grief or feeling alone, "Dear Evan Hansen" finally allows them to feel seen.

[Suggested Emojis: Two Thumbs Up]

‘Nightbooks’

Netflix

Amber-Rose Reed

Netflix’s “Nightbooks” is sort of silly, sort of uneven, and surprisingly dark. It’s definitely a kids’ movie, wacky hi-jinx and all, but like many of the fairy tales it references, the truly horrific simmers at the surface.

After his love of horror has made him a social outcast, young Alex decides to swear off writing scary stories and heads to the basement of his apartment building to burn all of his “nightbooks,” the journals that hold his spooky tales. On the way, he is pulled into the “Evil Tardis” apartment of witch Natascha (Krysten Ritter), who keeps children around to read her scary stories, cook her meals, and to terrorize for fun. There he meets Yasmin (played by Lidya Jewett, so, so good), who is jaded from her long captivity and no longer believes in finding a way out.

As a writer of horror myself, I found Alex to be an extremely relatable protagonist. I have spent many an hour staring at the ceiling, tearing at my hair, and struggling to fill an empty page. And I too could potentially be lured into a witch’s lair by means of pumpkin pie and a screening of “The Lost Boys.”

In the midst of the creepy silliness, there is a genuinely affecting story here, about how what makes you different can help you survive, the power of friendship and human connection, and the perils and rewards of hope.

“Happy endings are a dangerous thing,” Natascha says to Alex. “Nightbooks” grapples with that concept in a way I didn’t expect.

Despite some skepticism on my part at the beginning, I ended up quite liking “Nightbooks.” The movie is silly in an adolescent way that seems like it could grow up to be camp. Stories about stories always get me anyway, and the film scores major points for its use of “Cry Little Sister” (originally written for “The Lost Boys” and just all around awesome).

All in all, “Nightbooks” is good fun and definitely a worthy Halloween watch, especially for those with tiny horror fans at home.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Happy Witch]