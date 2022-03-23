Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Fresh’ is ‘terrifying, jaw dropping’; ‘Deep Water’ parties too hard

‘Fresh’

Hulu

Katie Wigglesworth

Fair warning, I fell head over heels for this movie but it is definitely not going to be for everyone.

Part serial killer thriller, part stomach turning “vore-ror”, and part dissection of abusive relationship dynamics, ‘Fresh’ turned out to be one of the most bizarrely satisfying movies I’ve ever seen.

Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is having a rough time with the dating scene in her city. Fed up and done with the seemingly endless stream of dating app duds, she’s caught off guard by Steve (Sebastian Stan), the cute, awkwardly charming stranger who strikes up a conversation with her over grapes in a produce aisle. Some bad jokes, two swapped phone numbers, and one Hallmark-level montage of good dates later and handsome vegetarian doctor Steve is whisking star struck Noa off on a romantic weekend away. He’s perfect, they’re perfect. All is finally well and right for Noa’s love life.

Except that Steve is not a vegetarian.

Actually, Steve is not at all who he says he is.

Steve is a cannibal and a procurer of human meat for a select and secretive clientele, and Noa is the most recent addition to his menu.

It’s a terrifying, jaw dropping whirlwind of events that had me exclaiming progressively louder and louder reactions as each wave of the story unfolded. The performances are excellent across the board with Stan and Jones particularly dominating their scenes.

There’s no lazy shock scares or gratuitous gore gazing to be found in ‘Fresh’s’ stylized twist on a relationship gone wrong, though that’s not to say there aren’t gruesome, nausea inducing sequences aplenty. A fascinating, furious ride with one of the most cathartic resolutions I’ve experienced in a while, which manages to be as thrilling and disturbing as it is clever and subversive. Fresh is visceral, biting, and brutally well done. I’m still bewildered at how satisfied I felt when the credits rolled. Fresh has earned a permanent slot on my favorite horror movies list.

‘Deep Water’

Hulu

Amber-Rose Reed

Maybe it’s the fact that I’m an introvert on my third year of the pandemic, but the number of parties in “Deep Water” seemed a bit excessive. Perhaps it’s that no reason was ever given for any of them, and yet plot-turning moments rely on each one.

Still, I genuinely found it distracting.

Okay, now that I’ve gotten that off my chest, on to my review.

“Deep Water,” streaming on Hulu, is a erotic/psychological thriller that has some comparisons to that other Ben Affleck movie about a dysfunctional couple with a husband everyone thinks is a sociopathic murderer, otherwise known as “Gone Girl.” (Fun fact: the film is based on the Patricia Highsmith novel of the same name, a favorite of “Gone Girl” writer Gillian Flynn.)

“Deep Water” is a slow burn, as we follow Affleck’s Vic Van Allen through life with his wife Melinda (Ana de Armas), who has a mighty lust for life and also for handsome young men who are more fun than her dispassionate, self-controlled husband. This movie very much deals with the idea of control: who has it, who wants it, and who loses it. Vic, despite pretending nonchalance about his wife’s affairs, has reached the end of his rope by the time the story has begun. When he warns off the latest dim-witted pretty boy, minutes into the movie, he does so with a simple story: the last man his wife befriended, he murdered.

Is this a threat? A confession? Or perhaps it is a prophecy of sorts, leading Vic and Melinda down a twisty road.

Sadly, that twisty road comes to a messy and abrupt halt. I have often found this to be the case with psychological thrillers about very smart people. It’s hard to create a believable yet still exciting ending when your characters have been playing the mental equivalent of a game of chess.

Or have they?

Part of the problem with “Deep Water” is that the film is so focused on Vic’s internality — illustrated by the odd fact that he raises snails in the garage, something you’d probably have to be pretty tightly wound to want to do — that Melinda is a total cypher until the last twenty minutes of the movie. She is a whirlwind of chaos, all high emotion, but can somehow land a blow with pinpoint precision. She is alternately seductive and oddly childlike, and I was never quite sure what she was thinking.

Ultimately, I think the writers (Zach Helm & Sam Levinson) and the director (Adrian Lyne, of “Fatal Attraction” fame) weren’t sure either and the film suffers for it.

Affleck and Armas are both very good here, and they do have fabulous chemistry, but the standout player in the film was Grace Jenkins, who plays their daughter Trixie, a tiny genius who loves to sing and maybe is also a sociopath herself. I would watch an entire movie about this child.

Let’s petition to get “Deep Water 2: Trixie's Revenge” coming soon to Change.Org.

