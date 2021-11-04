Millennials Talk Cinema: Hating ‘Hypnotic’

This mediocre horror flick is the latest in a series of apathetic movies released on Netflix for “spooky” season.

Hypnotized into losing control over her actions, Jenn (Kate Siegel of “The Haunting of Hill House”) is stalked by her malevolent therapist who is acting out twisted fantasies.

The film lost me right from the overacted cold opening of a woman clawing at elevator doors, screaming incoherently. Performances did not improve much after that, although Siegel and Dulé Hill (as Detective Wade Rollins) did their utmost to save the sinking ship. There wasn’t much they could do with a painfully predictable screenplay and limited interactions.

Siegel’s terrified eyes were the most compelling moments on screen, as she sits completely paralyzed, unable to move until commanded. Sinister therapist Dr. Meade was a promising villain, but Jason O’Mara seemed to think he was acting in a stylized silent film.

I’m not sure there was any scenery left after he chewed through it.

“Hypnotic” is not a total loss, because its lighting design is excellent.

From the disorienting strobe lamps to perfect coloring and shadow placement, John Bartley’s cinematography stands out in an otherwise hackneyed setting.

Unless you are an enthusiastic fan of Siegel, “Hypnotic” is not worth adding to your queue.