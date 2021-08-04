Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Jungle Cruise’ and ‘Joe Bell’

‘Jungle Cruise’

In Theaters/Disney+ Premium

Alexa Chipman

I have a tradition, with every Disneyland trip I take. I always start with the Jungle Cruise ride. The corny, lighthearted jokes and immersive atmosphere is a fantastic way to start the day — plus the line is right next to Bengal Barbecue.

It’s not a Disney vacation without a safari skewer.

As I prepared to see Disney’s new “Jungle cruise” movie, I knew that as long as the film included my favorite joke/line from the skipper of the ride — “don’t worry if you can’t swim. I’ll toss you a bar of soap, and you can wash ashore” — I would be content. Fans of the ride will notice endless references throughout the movie, which is good, because it saves an otherwise underwhelming film.

I could list so many issues with this cobbled-together comedy-adventure, including sloppy CGI and painfully close parallels to “The African Queen” and Brendan Fraser’s “The Mummy” franchise.

The story? It’s entirely predictable, with melodramatic villains chewing the scenery to shreds. I kept seeing opportunities to twist off in a unique direction, but Disney was clearly playing it safe.

Still, none of that really matters, because the main trio of characters is outstanding. Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall are a delight on screen as a joke-dropping Amazon river captain and his two English passengers. I was initially concerned about the film’s length (just over two hours), considering it is a kid’s adventure film. But in the end, I found myself hoping for more.

“Jungle Cruise” is just as adorably cringe-worthy as the ride that inspired it, and I enjoyed it for all the same reasons.

It isn’t the sort of film that will hold up as a classic, but it is worth a matinee showing, unless you are afraid of snakes or bees. In that case, stick to a smaller screen.

You will thank me later.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Laughing Face]

‘Joe Bell’

In Theaters

Anderson Templeton

I love movies that start with the quiet sound of wind over a dark screen, as if it's an invitation to immerse yourself in a new place, and trust your senses to guide you in the momentary darkness. It's a beautiful, subtle hook. So begins "Joe Bell," starring Mark Wahlberg and written by the duo who wrote "Brokeback Mountain," Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry.

Inspired by real events, "Joe Bell" (directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green) is a father's literal and emotional journey as he walks across America to speak out against bullying. But really, he is desperately trying to heal the broken relationship with his often-harassed son, who he's never outwardly accepted for being gay.

Yes, there's more to it than that. But the way this film is designed, the less you know about the actual story, the stronger the impact it'll have on your tear ducts.

I do know a bit about what, in real life, led to Joe Bell's walk for change in 2013, how his son — 15-year-old Jadin Bell (played with fierce fearlessness by young Reid Miller) — was the only openly gay high-schooler in his small Oregon town, and was brutally bullied for being the only boy on the cheer-leading team. While I personally enjoyed this film, it's been getting a mixed bag of reviews, the negative ones being (mostly) complaints about feeling emotionally manipulated.

Funny how those same people don't complain about feeling "manipulated" by adrenaline-inducing action films or steamy romances. The complaints only seem to file in when someone is moved to tears and finds themselves feeling vulnerable. The whole point of a good story is to engage your audience and make them feel something — and director Reinaldo Marcus Green definitely achieves that.

I do have one quibble that is not uncommon in dramas: the moment where an actor's deeply emotional performance is so real it almost becomes funny, at a time where it absolutely shouldn't be.

Overall, the message of “Joe Bell” is an important one, and might potentially be able to help those who are struggling themselves to accept a loved one’s sexuality. The film accomplishes this through moving flashbacks of Jadin's struggles in school, all while being expertly guided by Mark Wahlberg's raw and intimate journey toward acceptance, healing and forgiveness.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Crying Face]