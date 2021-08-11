Millennials Talk Cinema: Knights and villains rule, say Petaluma critics

‘The Suicide Squad’

In Theaters/HBO Max

Katie Wigglesworth

“The Suicide Squad” (not to be confused with its lackluster 2016 predecessor “Suicide Squad”) is a vivacious, violent, vibrant delight. Graphically stunning in more ways than one, James Gunn’s “Suicide Squad” is grotesque, gorgeous and utterly engaging. The soundtrack is killer, the production designs are fabulous, and despite critical apprehension leading up to the movie’s release, “The Suicide Squad” does not feel like a cloned rehash of Gunn’s other super-hero film franchise, Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Direction-wise, the movie straddles several tones without falling out of sync with itself, touching on and weaving together emotional depths, hilarious hi-jinx, and skin-crawlingly insidious horror elements with ease. It’s a colorful coalescence I also felt in 2020’s “Birds of Prey” and HBO’s “Doom Patrol,” additional DC properties where the personality and passion of the people involved is palpable in the final product.

The visuals alone are breathtaking. In particular, Gunn’s inventive title shots and unconventional composition of flashback sequences all feel like some glorious homage to the comic book origins of these characters. Script-wise, the characters are wonderfully handled, with proper pacing and development going into each arc so that they feel like genuine, fleshed-out parts of this bats-and-bonkers world, and not one-dimensional afterthoughts (something the previous “Suicide Squad” struggled with immensely).

The plot, simply put, involves a group of incarcerated villains with various superpowers (one controls rats, one shoots polka-dots, one can detach his arms and make them fly through the air, one is a hungry, ancient shark-god with Sylvester Stallone’s voice), who are sent on a mission to save the world from a dangerous tyrant and an insane scientist doing mysterious things with starfish. It is a mission from which the team is not expected to return.

But good writing, effective world crafting, and cinema’s cutest rat aren’t enough on their own to sell an audience on suspending their disbelief. Thankfully the cast, returning (Viola Davis, Joel Kinniman and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn) and fresh recruits (such as Idris Elba, Daniela Melchior, and John Cena) all bring dedicated, enigmatic performances across the board.

Cartoonishly bloody and blindingly charming, “Suicide Squad” is an outrageous, exciting romp that everyone should at least check out once. I absolutely loved it, and I can’t wait to see if they end up giving us more.

‘The Green Knight’

In Theaters

Amber-Rose Reed

David Lowery’s “The Green Knight” — an intimate adaptation of the epic, anonymous Arthurian poem — is phenomenal, beautiful, atmospheric, and exceedingly strange. I walked back to my car after the showing, the yellow glow of the streetlights filtering down, the mood of the film already stuck with me.

It might stick with me for a while.

This movie is terribly affecting and oddly compelling, drawing the viewer in to its off-kilter world. The performances are all distinct and memorable, and Dev Patel (Gawain) is brilliant throughout, anchoring every scene. Early on, the not-yet-knighted Gawain accepts the challenge of the mysterious Green Knight, dealing the visitor a blow with his sword, after impulsively promising to travel to the Knight’s Green Chapel in one year, to receive a blow of his own in return.

The thing that struck me the most about “The Green Knight” was how modern it felt while still being in touch with its medieval roots. Chivalric romance, let’s face it, is weird. There are knights in carts and werewolves and double-lives like you’d see in a morning soap opera. Because of all that, the atmospheric oddity that is “The Green Knight” rang enormously true to me as a piece of Arthurian legend, as it stepped away from a dim castle and into a timeless journey filled with otherworldly intrusions, not to mention classic tropes of temptation and questing.

Still, the themes of the film feel distinctly modern. There’s a strong vein of environmentalism running through the film, from Gawain traveling through a razed forest, coming upon a muddy battleground — where he’s told nature will eventually take hold of the bodies — and listening to a speech (brilliantly delivered by Alicia Vikander) about the inevitability of green overtaking all of mankind’s lust.

Ultimately, as is the case with Gawain — there will be a reckoning, for our lies, for our greed, for our unwillingness to face who we really are. As wildfires rage around the world and subway systems flood in summer storms, it’s hard to avoid the idea that that reckoning is upon us.

I don’t know that this film is for everyone. But if you enjoy Arthurian tales, or the subversion of such tales, or beautiful cinematography, or Dev Patel, you should go see it. So maybe it is for everyone, because who doesn’t love Dev Patel?

