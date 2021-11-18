Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Madres’ is scary, ‘Spencer’ is brilliant and ‘Finch’ will make you cry

‘Finch’

Apple TV

Amber-Rose Reed

“Finch,” the new Apple TV original, somehow manages to be a heartwarming apocalyptic adventure. It does everything it sets out to do much better than I was expecting.

Finch, the titular character (played by Tom Hanks), is a misanthrope with a terminal illness whose general reaction to people has always been “pass,” but who builds a robot (who names himself Jeff) to care for his very good dog Goodyear (rescue dog Seamus, the true star here) once he has succumbed to his malady. Oh right. And it’s the end of the world.

It feels almost cliche to talk about how heartwarming and heart-wrenching Tom Hanks’ performances are. It’s a given. The sky is blue, water is wet, and Tom Hanks will probably make you cry, even (or perhaps especially) if he has no other human beings to interact with.

But hey, I think I needed a good cry while snuggling with a dog, so thanks, Tom Hanks.

I often find that apocalyptic films are edifying more than uplifting, but this was sort of heart-warmingly post-humanist, and doesn’t succumb to nihilism or despair, even when its characters are grapple with those very things. I also found the movie’s themes - the importance of trust and preferring dangerous knowns to the unpredictable - to be incredibly personally significant.

Also, watching Jeff (voiced by Caleb Landry Jones) learn to move, drive a vehicle, and relate to others was both funny and endearing. Jones does a very good job showing the robot’s growth with just his tone of voice and speech patterns.

Here are some final thoughts I would be remiss to leave out.

Director Miguel Sapochnik is so, so good.

His previous work on “Game of Thrones” attests to his attention to character even in the midst of battle scenes, and I really loved what he did here with a focused story, a solid script, and beautiful, stark vistas.

Also: what great music! From the opening “American Pie” to a fun montage during Benny Goodman’s “Sing Sing Sing” to a lovely score, I really appreciated the musical choices.

Also also: Goodyear is the best boy. Jeff too.

‘Madres’

Amazon Prime

Katie Wigglesworth

“Madres” is very good.

I'm a sucker for well done aesthetics when it comes to haunted house stories, and from a purely visual standpoint “Madres” looks great. But looking good rarely means the overall movie will be good, and thankfully “Madres” is not just a pretty face.

It's a brutally poignant one.

Beto and Diana (acted beautifully by Tenoch Huerta and Ariana Guerra) are a devoted, charming young couple expecting their first child amid a move to a new town. While Beto thrives among his new coworkers and the families of Golden Valley, California, his pregnant wife struggles. As a light-skinned Los Angeles-born transplant whose immigrant mother refrained from teaching her and her sister Spanish, Diana has difficulty understanding and connecting with the largely migrant community of their new home, and in turn, many see her as an avatar of what white America wants Hispanic women to be.

When she begins to get sick and experience strange visions and haunting auras, she discovers that she is not the first mother-to-be in Golden Valley to do so. But is it a dark curse — as Anita (Elpidia Carillo), the owner of the local Botanica, warns — that plagues Diana and her unborn baby? Or is it something even more insidious preying on the women of Golden Valley?

There's a discomforting timelessness about “Madres” that dovetails effectively with the plot, evoking a disquieting realization that despite it being a ‘70s period piece, this story could have taken place in almost any decade of the last century-and-a-half, including the present. Without spoiling anything, there are several viable avenues that “Madres” could have taken us, and where it ultimately ends up is, to this reviewer, the scariest of them all.

Interesting, brilliantly acted, and deftly handled by director Ryan Zaragoza, “Madres” is a raw investigative drama/horror hybrid with a chilling narrative that sets it apart from the sea of spooky farmhouse fodder. Despite a handful of hiccups, “Madres” is a genuine standout of the year, a movie that, trust me, should not be slept on.

‘Spencer’

In Theaters

Anderson Templeton

"Spencer" is a deeply fascinating film, a self-proclaimed “fable from a true tragedy,” stylistically reimagining what Princess Diana experienced emotionally during a tense Christmas holiday with the royal family, shortly after discovering that her husband Prince Charles was having an affair.

Personally, I am not very interested in the royal family's real life soap opera dramas. I have not watched shows like "The Crown.“ However, one does not need to know much about these people to have a deeply profound experience from watching "Spencer."

Directed by Pablo Larraín and written by Steven Knight, "Spencer" feels like a surreal psychological drama that builds increasingly towards Diana's hard-won freedom, using every cinematic tool at the filmmakers’ command to create empathy for her as we go along on this tortuous ride. "Spencer" allows you to experience the incredible restrictions Diana had to live under, and understand the lack of control she and the other royals have over everything they do, from their clothes they wear to the gifts they give their children for Christmas.

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana is (shockingly) nothing short of brilliant. While I realize everything I'm sharing doesn't necessarily sound like a fun time, as a fan of film, "Spencer" is a truly unique experience, brilliantly achieving what it sets out to do, which is to take us on an emotional journey, to get inside Diana's internal experience in the most beautiful and disquieting way possible.

I would not be surprised if it's nominated for multiple Oscars, including Stewart. She deserves it.

