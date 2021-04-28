Millennials Talk Cinema: Majestic ‘Stowaway,’ epic ‘Mortal Kombat’

‘STOWAWAY’

Netflix

Alexa Chipman

This film is majestic.

For the first time since lockdown began, I stared at my screen wishing I was in a cinema to watch the movie properly.

Yes, it is on Netflix, but it belongs on the big screen. From breathtaking wide-angle shots of a solar storm to the claustrophobic interior of a spaceship filled with detailing, I was instantly mesmerized.

As the name implies, “Stowaway” is the story of an accidental extra member on a years-long trip to Mars, which is threatened by dwindling oxygen and other supplies, all forcing the crew to make an excruciating life-or-death decision.

The production team did its research, because rather than a science-fiction thriller that is more fiction than science, they did their best to give the audience an authentic experience. Whether it was the haunting soundscape or carefully thought-out artificial gravity that might actually work, this movie feels real.

Sometimes films set in space are so caught up in the setting that they forget to include a compelling story. That is not a problem with “Stowaway,” which sweeps you along right from the first scene and does not let up until the credits roll.

Director Joe Penna (“Arctic”) is absolutely brilliant, not only utilizing the cramped set to its full potential, but bringing out stellar performances from the cast — Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim and Shamier Anderson.

This atmospheric drama is intensely immersive. It proves that you don’t need epic space battles and world-ending stakes to craft an engrossing science fiction tale.

Put away your snacks, turn off the lights, and find the biggest screen you own, because “Stowaway” is worth it.

‘MORTAL KOMBAT’

In Theaters/HBO Max

Anderson Templeton

MORTAL KOMBAT!

Yes! A new “Mortal Kombat” film has been released, and this, my friends, is the remake of the video game spin-off I never knew we needed.

I'm speaking not as someone who has had much experience or expertise in martial arts, or even with the video game series, but as a kid who grew up saving quarters to play the old school “Mortal Kombat” arcade game at the Petaluma Boys & Girls Club every summer.

And that was enough for me to have the time of my life watching this film.

The plot of "Mortal Kombat," the movie, centers on newcomer Cole Young (played by Lewis Tan from "Wu Assassins" and "Deadpool 2"), a promising MMA fighter born with a mysterious dragon tattoo on his chest. When he finds himself hunted by powerful ninjas with superhuman abilities, Cole soon discovers that he is at the center of something much bigger than he could've imagined — a prophecy leading to a battle of champions that will save Earth and all of humanity.

It's so good!

Honestly, what makes "Mortal Kombat" (directed by Simon McQuoid) so much fun Is the gradual reveal of each iconic character, the discovery of their inner powers (which are their special signature moves from the games), and eventually seeing each spectacular finishing move. Those moves end, of course, in an infamous fatality, hence the other iconic phrase, "FINISH HIM!" One guy, Kano, an obnoxious Australian mercenary, is known for finishing fights by reaching into his opponents chest and pulling out their heart, which the film turns into quite the comedic moment. Actually, everything Kano does in this movie is a comedic moment.

These “signature moves” are the best part of the games, and the best part of this movie. They are just so over-the-top that they are hilarious good fun. The film’s creative team clearly understood that, and did not try to deviate from what made these games so beloved.

If my personal reactions are at all indicative of other moviegoers, I can only imagine how loud and enthusiastic a theater packed with fans would've been. What can I say? "Mortal Kombat" is totally designed for cheering along with, and I can't wait to see this on the big screen, surrounded by friends, watching in awe as a giant flame dragon hovers above a fallen enemy, as we all simultaneously scream, "FINISH HIM!"

