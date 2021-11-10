Millennials Talk Cinema: Minor Marvel characters triumph in ‘solidly entertaining’ epic

‘Eternals’

In Theaters

Alexa Chipman

The latest in Marvel’s fire-hose of projects, this lesser-known team of immortal superheroes is inspired by Greek Mythology. While it is action-packed with plenty of goofy one-liners, “Eternals” is more lore-driven than the other films in the Marvel Extended Universe, starting with an extensive opening crawl sequence to orient the audience.

The film constantly shifts time periods, which I found fascinating. One scene is in ancient Babylon, the next in modern day London. While some might find this disorienting, I adored the richly-crafted storytelling, even portions of the film become predictable at times.

The concept is intriguing from the beginning, but it truly comes to life when the team arrives at a Bollywood movie set in search of Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), who is right in the middle of an elaborate dance routine. Once he and his camera operator/valet Karun (Harish Patel) join the globe-hopping group, the energy goes up a notch. Karun’s commentary as the only human is a constant source of thought-provoking amusement.

Each of the Eternals has a distinct personality and skill-set. Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) is an inventor and engineer of miraculous technologies, Sersi (Gemma Chan) has elemental powers, Sprite (Lia McHugh) is an illusionist and Thena (Angelina Jolie) is an elegant warrior. Add to these Druig (Barry Keoghan), who has mind-control abilities, Kingo with explosive fireballs erupting from his fingertips, the impressively strong Gilgamesh (Don Lee), the super-speedy Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), the quintessential flying hero Ikaris (Richard Madden) and their leader, Ajak (Salma Hayek).

If that sounds like a lot of people to keep track of, it is, but they work so seamlessly as a team that you often don’t notice how many of them there are.

“Eternals” may not end up on a top five Marvel movies list, but it is not at the bottom either. The sweeping storytelling, hilarious character moments, and fantastic battle sequences easily make up for its flaws.

Marvel’s “Eternals” is a solidly entertaining blockbuster, and worth seeing on the big screen for full effect.

