Subscribe

Millennials Talk Cinema: Netflix’s ‘Night Teeth’ doesn’t suck

ALEXA CHIPMAN
ARGUS-COURIER FILM REVIEWER
October 27, 2021, 5:00PM

‘Night Teeth’

Netflix

Alexa Chipman

We all have our “guilty pleasure” genres.

For some of us, it is scantily clad vampires gorging themselves in an erotically violent night on the town. This tantalizing, beautifully-lit film delivers on that premise.

“Night Teeth” has it all — an endearing love story, altercations with crossbow wielding hunters, uninhibited neck ripping and best of all, fresh blood served in margarita glasses with tiny umbrellas.

Benny, the naive chauffeur/limousine driver (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) is outstanding. His nervous freak-out when he realizes what his two beautiful passengers actually are is hilarious. Subsequent panicked discussions with Blaire (Debby Ryan) sizzle with delightful chemistry. As the younger vampire, she inhabits her role with warmth and humanity, the human and vampire to instantly connect.

The primary reason I gave this blood-soaked B-movie a try is because of Lucy Fry, and she did not disappoint. Her performance as Zoe is both stoic and utterly unhinged. One moment, she is a traditionally aloof, coldly dangerous predator, and the next she is hanging out of the car window, laughing wildly at pursuing vampire hunters. She plays Zoe as an ancient creature who is beginning to break from living too long.

I genuinely enjoyed this film.

“Night Teeth” is immersive, feisty and well-paced, with an entertaining cast (Alfie Allen and Megan Fox also make appearances.) It’s no “Interview With The Vampire” but I plan to re-watch it as a fun evening. Next time, I’m getting out some popcorn and drinking Pinot Noir from margarita glasses in solidarity.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette