Millennials Talk Cinema: Netflix’s ‘Night Teeth’ doesn’t suck

‘Night Teeth’

Netflix

Alexa Chipman

We all have our “guilty pleasure” genres.

For some of us, it is scantily clad vampires gorging themselves in an erotically violent night on the town. This tantalizing, beautifully-lit film delivers on that premise.

“Night Teeth” has it all — an endearing love story, altercations with crossbow wielding hunters, uninhibited neck ripping and best of all, fresh blood served in margarita glasses with tiny umbrellas.

Benny, the naive chauffeur/limousine driver (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) is outstanding. His nervous freak-out when he realizes what his two beautiful passengers actually are is hilarious. Subsequent panicked discussions with Blaire (Debby Ryan) sizzle with delightful chemistry. As the younger vampire, she inhabits her role with warmth and humanity, the human and vampire to instantly connect.

The primary reason I gave this blood-soaked B-movie a try is because of Lucy Fry, and she did not disappoint. Her performance as Zoe is both stoic and utterly unhinged. One moment, she is a traditionally aloof, coldly dangerous predator, and the next she is hanging out of the car window, laughing wildly at pursuing vampire hunters. She plays Zoe as an ancient creature who is beginning to break from living too long.

I genuinely enjoyed this film.

“Night Teeth” is immersive, feisty and well-paced, with an entertaining cast (Alfie Allen and Megan Fox also make appearances.) It’s no “Interview With The Vampire” but I plan to re-watch it as a fun evening. Next time, I’m getting out some popcorn and drinking Pinot Noir from margarita glasses in solidarity.