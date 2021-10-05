Millennials Talk Cinema: New Netflix film is terrifying, even on a bright sunny day

‘No One Gets Out Alive’

Netflix

Katie Wigglesworth

“No One Gets Out Alive” is scary.

I watched it in the middle of a sweltering Autumn day in a bright room and I still felt my skin crawl and my heart pound.

It’s also stunning to look at.

Ambar (Cristina Rodlo), freshly arrived in Cleveland, is undocumented, and finds a room in a women-only boarding house that, she soon discovers, appears to be more than a little haunted.

And that’s just the beginning.

Director Meghini threads every interaction and move her lead character makes with a palpable, pervasive unease. The dangers aren’t just the disturbing sounds and sinister apparitions that stalk her nights, or the bizarre behavior of the inhabitants of the house.

Combining creative point-of-view shots and an evocative, personality-packed color palet, director Santiago Meghini plays with contrast to the point that shadows aren’t just dark. They’re bottomless pits of ink that stand stark against the lush teals and warm incandescent yellows around them. ‘Beautiful’ is an appropriate word for almost every shot, even the horrifying ones, with Meghini illustrating Ambar’s perspective of the world with every possible tool available in a powerful sensory display.

“No One Gets Out Alive” is terrifying on multiple levels, and succeeds in being both a good horror movie, and a compelling commentary on the very real perils present in the everyday lives of undocumented Americans. Haunting, unsettling, absolutely incredible, and sure to linger long after the first watch.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Scream Face]