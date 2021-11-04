Millennials Talk Cinema: Not a single uninteresting moment in ‘Last Night in Soho’

‘Last Night in Soho’

In Theaters

Katie Wigglesworth

Talented, dewy-eyed and infatuated by the culture of the Swingin' London of the 1960s, Ellie (Thomasin McKenzie) has recently moved from her rural hometown to London to pursue her dream of becoming a fashion designer.

Shortly after moving into a bed-sit run by the savvy, seasoned Ms. Collins (one of the final performances of the indomitable Diana Rigg), Ellie begins to dream about a vivacious young girl named Sandie, an aspiring singer in the midst of the ‘60s SoHo coutre era.

What starts for Ellie as a thrilling oasis, a welcome escape from freshman anxiety and outsider isolationism, slips insidiously into torment as she witnesses the darker, exploitative nature of Sandie's world. Steadily, the terrors from their shared night escapades begin to bleed to Ellie’s waking life, fracturing her increasingly tenuous grasp on reality and threatening her burgeoning sense of self identity.

This relationship is illustrated through some truly masterful camera work that utilizes practical and computer trickery to capture the dreamlike nature of these two women’s mirror connection.

There isn’t a single uninteresting moment in “Last Night in SoHo.”

However, there are a handful of scenes that, overall, hold back the movie more than they add to it. The well-crafted momentum noticeably stutters in the second act, as the story taking place in Ellie's present day London feels less fleshed out and grounded than the technicolor nightmarescape of Sadie's ‘60s SoHo.

For the most part, the balance is pulled off well.

“Last Night in SoHo” is primarily a cautionary tale about romanticizing the past, a warning against ignoring the unsavory details that often are omitted by the rosy tint of wistful remembrance.

Despite its flaws, I personally feel that “Last Night in SoHo” sticks its landing.

Simply put, I loved it.

Wright stitches a stunning visual mosaic of glamour interwoven with bold elements of classic Giallo horror. Overall, "Last Night in SoHo" may not be heralded as Edgar Wright's best movie to date, but I firmly believe he hasn't made a bad movie yet.

In fact, I'm fairly certain the best films of his career are still ahead of him.

Haunting, brutal and dazzling, “Last Night in SoHo is a dark splash of commentary that showcases Wright’s technical brilliance while holding your gaze firm through the beauty and the torment.