Millennials Talk Cinema: Petaluma film critic calls ‘Black Widow’ one Marvel’s best offerings

‘BLACK WIDOW’

In Theaters/Disney + Premium

Amber-Rose Reed

More than a year after its original release date, Black Widow is finally out. Amid the pandemic, Disney shifted its release three times. It feels like this movie has been in development forever, and I almost thought it would never actually see the light of day.

I’m so glad it did. It’s probably my favorite Marvel movie since Black Panther. The action was solid and entertaining, and the spy thriller feel was a good choice. But the real standout of the movie were the relationships and the performances of the leads.

First, Florence Pugh was amazing. Her Yelena Bellova is wounded, no-nonsense, and so endearing. (I too am enamored of her vest and its pockets.) What a great addition to the MCU.

Black Widow to me is a hit or miss character. Sometimes I love her (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) and sometimes I’m amazingly annoyed at what the writers do with her (half of the Avengers movies). But here? So good. I loved watching her grapple with her guilt, not just for what she did in service to the Red Room, but what she did to leave it. It was fascinating to watch her come face to face with the awful things of her past in a way just spoken of in previous Marvel films, and watch her overcome them. Scarlett Johanssen did a really good job with the character and the performance.

Lastly, Ever Anderson and Violet McGraw were perfect as young Natasha and young Yelena. Anderson in particular captured the suspicious edge of young Nat, and a wild-eyed determination to keep the ones she loves safe.

I think that superhero movies work best when they have something to say. Black Widow did, about family, finding the truth of yourself, and about the way that the world views girls as disposable. That last is the most explicit. The mechanisms of control might be fictional, but the statement is no less true in our world. The answer Black Widow offers is agency, giving women and girls the chance to choose their own destinies, and helping them find their places in the world. And, of course, bringing down the things (and people) hurting them.

‘THE TOMORROW WAR’

Streaming on Prime

Katie Wigglesworth

‘The Tomorrow War’ is big, dumb, and for the right audience, a fun time. It’s not as inventive, as pretty, or as well-crafted as Del Toro’s 2013 Pacific Rim, but tapping into a similar vein of action spectacle, monster mayhem, and science-warping silliness that makes it more fun than frustrating. ‘The Tomorrow War’ has a bonkers premise. People from the future are pulling people from the past to fight in an extinction level war with a predatory, invasive alien species that are on the brink of snacking humanity out of existence. Bonkers. And absolutely not at all an overt allegory, nope, not one bit. But 'Tomorrow War' is acutely aware how nonsensical its story is, and never tries to oversell itself as more than it is: a big, dumb, fun monster-filled action movie with a really good cast - a cast that absolutely helps take some of the incredulity off the bargain-bin, pulp-laced plot. Chris Pratt delivers a lovely, grounded performance as Dan Forrester, a high school science teacher and military veteran who’s yanked away from his family in 2022 and plopped into a creature-coated warzone three decades into the future. Pratt anchors the movie with a more nuanced vulnerability than he’s typically utilized for in his more action-based roles. Yvonne Strahovski is enigmatic and raw as a military leader and scientist from the future locked in a dogged quest to end the alien onslaught by any means necessary. Strahovski and Pratt are a delight, their chemistry and performances working more off of each other than the dialogue scripted for them. The surrounding cast are all worthy of accolades, with great performances from a blazing Betty Gilpin, an endearing Sam Richardson, an indomitable Edwin Hodge, and a bristling J.K. Simmons all fueling the believability of the characters if not the world itself.

Overall, ‘The Tomorrow War’ is a fun, entertaining mess of a monster movie that falls squarely in the ‘big, dumb action’ side of creature features. Mostly consistent, with tense fight sequences, hungry carnivores, and a flimsy but fairly interesting finale that tastes a little staler than the first three-fourths of the film but ties things up about as well as can be hoped for. A perfectly fine, heavy handed addition to a movie night for fans of bombastic blockbusters.

