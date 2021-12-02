Subscribe

Millennials Talk Cinema: Petaluma reviewers tell you which films to see and which to sit in the dark and puzzle about

KATIE WIGGLESWORTH AND AMBER-ROSE REED
ARGUS-COURIER FILM REVIEWERS
December 2, 2021, 1:00PM

‘King Richard’

HBO Max, In theaters

Amber-Rose Reed

The other day I remarked that, once upon a time, I’d been very, very good at Latin. Before saying it, I prefaced my comment with, “This is sort of egotistical, but—” The person I was talking to (shout-out to Sophia from Copperfield’s) told me that we should normalize saying good things about ourselves without a qualifier.

She is, of course, right.

It’s far too easy to put yourself down and very difficult to build yourself up. This is the most personally relevant thematic note that I took away from the new film “King Richard” — that there is strength in believing in yourself, there is strength in confidence, in facing a challenge head-on and knowing you can succeed. There’s a lot more thematically to unpack in the film, which tells the story of Venus and Serena Williams, and their rise to tennis superstardom through the support of their parents. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the movie explores ideas about the value of family, about race and representation and teamwork, but a big part of the film’s core is about belief in oneself.

While I don’t really understand tennis, I like a good biopic, and “King Richard” hits all the notes of both a biopic and an inspirational sports movie, which is not a bad thing in and of itself. But the performances really make the movie sing. Will Smith is fantastic as Richard Williams, father to Venus and Serena. He’s a flawed, driven man, and Smith’s performance captures the nuance of a parent caught between vision and tunnel vision. Aside from Smith himself, the standouts of the film were definitely Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, as Venus and Serena Williams respectively. Both of them were wonderful, with great chemistry that made them believable as sisters. Each have moments to shine and offer rich emotion and interiority, even in scenes where there isn’t much dialogue.

The film is long (it clocks in at just shy of two and a half hours) but it was well-paced and engaging throughout. And even in a movie about and named after a single member of the family, “King Richard” gives time and space to each of its four lead characters, which I appreciated.

But you know? I still don’t understand tennis. I don’t think I ever will.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs up, smiley face]

‘Tick Tick ... BOOM!’

Netflix

Katie Wigglesworth

“Tick Tick ... Boom!“ is excellent, a visually arresting, delightful musical celebration of art and all the ups-and-downs that come along with creating it.

The movie is based on the musical of the same name, which began as a semi-autobiographical solo show performed by Jonathan Larson, the creator of the hit musical “RENT.“ Larson tragically never got to witness the waves of success ”RENT“ achieved, as he passed away from an aortic aneurysm, a the age of 35, the day before his show’s first public performance. This evocative blend of fact and elaboration, adapted with painstaking care and attention to detail by Lin-Manuel Miranda (his cinematic debut as director), is a mesmerizing ode to Larson’s life, work, and legacy.

“Tick Tick… Boom!” follows Jon (Andrew Garfield), a struggling playwright on the brink of turning 30 in 1990 New York. In the midst of the AIDS epidemic, dodging bills and waiting tables, Jon is frantically polishing and rewriting a sci-fi futuristic musical called “Superbia.” After eight years of work, Jon has one week before his self-proclaimed “life’s work” will be seen, consumed, reviewed and judged by a number of invited theater producers, the very people who could potentially lift the show from a living room pipe dream to a Broadway possibility. This week also happens to coincide with Jon’s 30th birthday, giving us a tense glimpse as his creative process as he teeters back-and-fourth between die-hard dedication to the artistic dream and distraught insecurity that he’s wasted his youth on something unattainable.

It’s an exciting, frustrating ride, and Garfield, who’s stated that he didn’t think he could sing before Miranda approached him about the role, delivers an astounding performance as Jon. Alexandra Shipp is brilliant as Jon’s longtime girlfriend, Susan. Garfield and Shipp have an earnest, palpable chemistry that twins with their honest portrayals to give a poignant glimpse into a relationship on the brink of permanent transition. Things cannot stay the same forever, something Jon laments in the first number of the movie as he muses about youth in relation to Peter Pan and the Wizard of Oz.

This is an amazing production, with tiny details stitched into every set, song, and interaction. Even the iconic Moondance Diner — a recognizable SoHo establishment that appeared in a variety of television shows and movies before its demolition in 2007 — was revived for an cameo-coated musical number sure to bring a twinkle to your eye. I loved it. Whether you’re a theater kid at heart or simply love a good story, “Tick Tick …BOOM!,” currently streaming on Netflix, is the must see of the season.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Happy face]

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

In Theaters

Katie Wigglesworth

For any fans of the “Resident Evil” games that are feeling wary of this dual adaptation and cinematic reboot of the iconic video game horror franchise, I absolutely understand your hesitancy. Adaptations are difficult to pull off regardless of the source material, but video game adaptations are notoriously treacherous box office territory. And fans are a ravenous, temperamental bunch to satisfy.

I should know, I'm one of them.

Stray too far from the spirit of the source material and you invite our collective wrath, but over-stuff your movie with cheeky references, while banking on audiences being able to fill in any gaps in the story with inside knowledge, and not only will you lose the attention of new audiences, but you’ll come off as a watered down knock-off to the people you’re desperately trying to please.

"Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City“ is a bizarrely mixed bag, because it's clear there was a lot of passion behind this production. But passion alone does not a good movie make, and if you're going to tackle an adaptation, above all you’d better tell a good story with a truly solid script.

So then, this is the awkward part of the review where I say I did have fun watching “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.” Did I think it was good? Absolutely not. The pacing is all over the place, the script is a mess, and the plot is simultaneously too full and riddled with holes.

“Welcome to Raccoon City” boasts a bafflingly lazy script that tries hard to combine the first and second games into roughly 90 minutes. Someday, somehow, studios will understand that biting off more than you can chew (and then spitting it out) does nothing to win favor with audiences. Johannes Roberts, who directed and penned the screenplay for “Welcome to Raccoon City,” overcomplicated his already difficult task by doubling the workload. There are so many characters being introduced, then split up and reshuffled and then killed off that there's virtually no development, and only the briefest glimpses of sparking chemistry. There's so much happening, much of it poorly paced and barely explained, that nothing really sticks to you as you're carted from one zombie fight sequence to the next.

But still I had fun. Strange, bemused, frustrating, intermittent fun.

Most of the close quarters zombie gun fight sequences are great, making clever use of limited visuals with an effective blend of practical effects and tight framing. There’s a fight sequence where a horde of zombies is lit, in haunting little bursts, by the muzzle flare of a shotgun, and another where the the only light source is a handheld lighter, emphasizing the claustrophobic feeling the games thrive on instilling.

But for each of those clever moments, there’s an unnecessary hat tip that does more to derail the story it does to enrich it. I'd love to see what could happen if this team got together with a better script, a de-cluttered plot and a more focused attitude, because despite being incredibly fraught, soulless this movie is not, and I’d always rather see an interesting mess than a mediocre bore.

[Suggested Emojis: eyebrow raised emoji and an umbrella]

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette