Millennials Talk Cinema

‘King Richard’

HBO Max, In theaters

Amber-Rose Reed

The other day I remarked that, once upon a time, I’d been very, very good at Latin. Before saying it, I prefaced my comment with, “This is sort of egotistical, but—” The person I was talking to (shout-out to Sophia from Copperfield’s) told me that we should normalize saying good things about ourselves without a qualifier.

She is, of course, right.

It’s far too easy to put yourself down and very difficult to build yourself up. This is the most personally relevant thematic note that I took away from the new film “King Richard” — that there is strength in believing in yourself, there is strength in confidence, in facing a challenge head-on and knowing you can succeed. There’s a lot more thematically to unpack in the film, which tells the story of Venus and Serena Williams, and their rise to tennis superstardom through the support of their parents. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the movie explores ideas about the value of family, about race and representation and teamwork, but a big part of the film’s core is about belief in oneself.

While I don’t really understand tennis, I like a good biopic, and “King Richard” hits all the notes of both a biopic and an inspirational sports movie, which is not a bad thing in and of itself. But the performances really make the movie sing. Will Smith is fantastic as Richard Williams, father to Venus and Serena. He’s a flawed, driven man, and Smith’s performance captures the nuance of a parent caught between vision and tunnel vision. Aside from Smith himself, the standouts of the film were definitely Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, as Venus and Serena Williams respectively. Both of them were wonderful, with great chemistry that made them believable as sisters. Each have moments to shine and offer rich emotion and interiority, even in scenes where there isn’t much dialogue.

The film is long (it clocks in at just shy of two and a half hours) but it was well-paced and engaging throughout. And even in a movie about and named after a single member of the family, “King Richard” gives time and space to each of its four lead characters, which I appreciated.

But you know? I still don’t understand tennis. I don’t think I ever will.

‘Tick Tick ... BOOM!’

Netflix

Katie Wigglesworth

“Tick Tick ... Boom!“ is excellent, a visually arresting, delightful musical celebration of art and all the ups-and-downs that come along with creating it.

The movie is based on the musical of the same name, which began as a semi-autobiographical solo show performed by Jonathan Larson, the creator of the hit musical “RENT.“ Larson tragically never got to witness the waves of success ”RENT“ achieved, as he passed away from an aortic aneurysm, a the age of 35, the day before his show’s first public performance. This evocative blend of fact and elaboration, adapted with painstaking care and attention to detail by Lin-Manuel Miranda (his cinematic debut as director), is a mesmerizing ode to Larson’s life, work, and legacy.

“Tick Tick… Boom!” follows Jon (Andrew Garfield), a struggling playwright on the brink of turning 30 in 1990 New York. In the midst of the AIDS epidemic, dodging bills and waiting tables, Jon is frantically polishing and rewriting a sci-fi futuristic musical called “Superbia.” After eight years of work, Jon has one week before his self-proclaimed “life’s work” will be seen, consumed, reviewed and judged by a number of invited theater producers, the very people who could potentially lift the show from a living room pipe dream to a Broadway possibility. This week also happens to coincide with Jon’s 30th birthday, giving us a tense glimpse as his creative process as he teeters back-and-fourth between die-hard dedication to the artistic dream and distraught insecurity that he’s wasted his youth on something unattainable.

It’s an exciting, frustrating ride, and Garfield, who’s stated that he didn’t think he could sing before Miranda approached him about the role, delivers an astounding performance as Jon. Alexandra Shipp is brilliant as Jon’s longtime girlfriend, Susan. Garfield and Shipp have an earnest, palpable chemistry that twins with their honest portrayals to give a poignant glimpse into a relationship on the brink of permanent transition. Things cannot stay the same forever, something Jon laments in the first number of the movie as he muses about youth in relation to Peter Pan and the Wizard of Oz.