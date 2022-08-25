Millennials Talk Cinema: Shark (not) Weak

‘The Reef: Stalked’

Shudder

Katie Wigglesworth

To be honest, after the waterlogged bore that was "Shark bait," I had lost hope in finding a new, enjoyable shark flick this year. This fishy sub-genre of "thriller/adventure" tends to have a pretty pervasive quality problem. Most movies get bogged down by hammy acting, malnourished plotlines, schlocky dialogue, anemically developed characters and poorly rendered shark effects. This unfortunate cocktail of issues plague both big-budget behemoths and indie films alike.

Thankfully, “The Reef: Stalked” is much closer to the shark-centric experience I’ve been hunting for this summer.

Three adventure-enthusiasts reunite for a kayaking trip nearly a year after the disturbing murder of their fourth member, Cathy (Bridget Burt), who was drowned in a bathtub by her abusive husband (Tim Ross) after coming home from the group’s last get-together. Friends Jodi (Ann Truong) and Lisa (Kate Lister) have organized the three-day expedition both to mourn the loss of their friend and help Cathy’s sisters Nic (Teressa Liane) and Annie (Saskia Archer) come together and process their trauma. Things are already shaping up for this to be a difficult and emotionally charged journey when the worst possible obstacle appears — an unusually aggressive Great White that won’t leave the group alone.

I really enjoyed it, though I think it’s good to note this is less an action story and more a survival/drama.

The effects and visuals are pretty solid, leaning more into the idea that what you don’t see is often scarier than what you can, with one or two misguided moments betraying the computer generated nature of the Great White in question.

Director/writer Andrew Traucki relies more heavily on atmosphere and character-driven tension to frame the thrills of the movie, and for me, it was effective. The very first time you get a good, solid look at the shark as it swims just beneath a kayak hit me with a primal, disquieting urge to shrink away from the screen. The pacing and handling of the characters works really well to evoke that inescapable realization that something you thought was safe is absolutely not.

But the thing I loved about “The Reef: Stalked” is that it isn’t only a movie about how encountering an aggressive shark is scary, or how losing someone makes people sad. “The Reef: Stalked” is a thriller that takes the audience on an exploration of trauma responses, and how individual people act in situations that, to put it extremely mildly, rattle us. It’s a simple, but highly effective emotional anchor to craft a story around, and each of the women it revolves around deliver enigmatic performances that kept me glued to the screen.

Each character’s frustration or emotional unrest feels grounded, honest, and understandable. Conflicts that could have easily devolved into melodrama with a lesser director or cast are well maneuvered and poignantly portrayed. Above everything else that may be happening, these women are trying to do the best they can to make it to another day, and that is a riveting journey to witness. Thrilling, well shot, and interesting, “The Reef: Stalked” is a welcome surprise I’ll be adding to my list of worthwhile shark movies.

