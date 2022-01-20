Millennials Talk Cinema: So-so ‘Scream,’ weak ‘Tender Bar’

‘Scream’

In Theaters

Katie Wigglesworth

There’s fresh meat on the ol’ Woodsboro butcher block. New and old collide — much as they did in the 2011 “Scream 4” — as a new generation faces down the horror genre’s most persistent telemarketer, Ghostface.

Blood trails, blades and bad-ass brunettes abound in this self-proclaimed “requel” of the iconic meta-horror monolith “Scream.”

What’s a requel might you ask? Its essentially a hybrid reboot/sequel, explains “Scream” ‘22’s resident genre savant, Mindy, who happens to be the niece of the OG “Scream” deconstruction expert, Randy. In fact, it’s quickly revealed that all of the new additions are connected in some way to the original crew from Woodsboro circa 1996.

The opening sequence is pretty good.

Teenager Tara (Jenna Ortega), who has my vote for standout role of the movie, claws, quips, and screams her way through a tense, gory encounter that pays homage to Drew Barrymore’s demise from the 1996 “Scream.” It’s a little brassier than the tempered terror of the first movie, but works solidly as our introduction. Having heard of the brutal attack, Tara’s estranged older sister Sam quickly returns to Woodsboro and finds herself at the center of a fresh wave of Ghostface slaughter.

So does “Scream” 5 stand up on its own?

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (“Ready or Not”), manage a few wobbly steps, but despite the buds of clever ideas and a talented cast it ultimately doesn’t make it very far before succumbing to its own wounds.

First, the movie has a pretty persistent character issue. The cast is well chosen, but there’s a lack of depth and definition across the board. There was apparently not a lot of effort put into establishing these characters as people separate from the circumstances they’re caught up in. On paper, Sam has an origin story that should make for a serviceable scream-queen follow up, but something in her dialogue and direction (two essential thirds of the performance trifecta) leaves Barrerra’s portrayal of Sam a touch stilted.

But it isn’t just Sam. It’s most of the cast, including some of the returning vets, which tells me it’s less a matter of actor’s skill and more of a shaky hand at the helm.

The second major hurdle for the new “Scream” is that it’s hyper aware of the criticisms of both its fans and reviewers, to a detrimental level. That once-charming self-referential dissection feels more self-conscious and insecure of the quality of its story than in previous installments. As a lover of meta horror and an avid audience member of the “Scream” franchise as a whole, there’s a level of bluster that gives the formula a muddier consistency. Though the script constantly calls itself out and proclaims self-awareness, it does very little to alter or innovate the tropes and behaviors it critiques. There’s always been some of that in the “Scream” series, so it’s not exactly a new problem. But it’s disappointing to watch something that so desperately wants to be a worthy “Scream” movie forget that first-and-foremost it needs to be be a good story.

The “Scream” is certainly entertaining enough, and perfectly serviceable as a slasher. It just doesn’t do enough to make it noteworthy in its own right. Frankly, I preferred the first two seasons of the short lived MTV series.

Aside from Tara, most of the characters in the current “Scream” feel pretty lifeless — long before they start mopping the floors of Woodsboro with their blood.

‘The Tender Bar’

Amazon Prime

Amber-Rose Reed

There were a handful of moments in “The Tender Bar” when I felt like I really got it.

I don’t mean to say that the movie was hard to follow. As (somewhat) meandering as it could be, “The Tender Bar” — directed by George Clooney — is a pretty straightforward film, fitting right into the grand tradition of white American male coming-of-age stories, complete with dubious pronouncements about women and life.

No, I mean “got it” in a more emotional sense.

As a child, I would routinely spend time living at my grandparents’ house, where my grandfather would scratch off the nail polish my mom had painted on my nails and my grandmother would let me build a treehouse for my Troll dolls in the walnut tree outside “my” (read: the guest/sewing room) window. So some of the moments in “The Tender Bar” rang so true for me, as protagonist JR and his anonymous Mom return to his grandparents’ house to live, unwillingly in Mom’s case.

My phrasing above (“got it”) matches the theme of the movie, which is that we all have a choice—beyond upbringing, the luck or lack thereof of our circumstances, the pasts that haunt us—in who and what we are going to be. Early on in the film, young JR (Daniel Ranieri) tells his awful deadbeat dad that a counselor at school says he has no identity.

“Get one,” his father replies.

This is one place where, again, I connected with the film. I’m familiar with the feeling that I somehow stumbled into the good opportunities of my life, and equally familiar with the questioning of those opportunities. “Who am I?” is a question that only one person can answer. No university or newspaper or significant other can deliver you some indelible truth from the outside.

“The Tender Bar” seems likely to garner Ben Affleck (Uncle Charlie) an Oscar nomination, which would be deserved. Affleck is excellent in this, world weary and (supposedly) wise. His performance has a tenderness to it (sorry, sorry, pun intended) that rings truer than anything else in the film, and he has excellent chemistry with both his bar patrons (including the delightful former Newsie Max Casella) and both iterations of his nephew (Ranieri and Tye Sheridan, when the kid grows up).

But despite all of this (and an excellent color palette and set design), I don’t think “The Tender Bar” is very good. It’s predictable and a little flat, with a truly horrible voice-over that would disappear for a while, only to return to tell me something I either had seen explicitly onscreen already or to inform me of some out-of-nowhere fact. The film also had random moments of non-linear storytelling that did not serve the plot or the characters, and contained some very ridiculous statements about writing/writers.

But if nothing else, “The Tender Bar” gave me a scene where “The Iliad” was used in a pickup line. I never would have thought that would work on someone other than me.