Millennials talk cinema: ‘Sopranos’ movie a violent, passionate hit

‘The Many Saints of Newark’

HBO Max/In Theaters

Alexa Chipman

"The Many Saints of Newark“ is an immersive period crime drama set in the world of “The Sopranos,” but you don’t need to be familiar with the show to appreciate it.

Rather than an overarching story, the unusually-paced film follows the daily lives and decisions of an extended family. It feels more like binge-watching a season of television, rather than watching a movie, which I found intriguing. Like the series that inspired it, in between quiet scenes with sumptuous Italian food and jugs of wine, brutally violent moments explode onto the screen.

The 1967 Newark race riots are portrayed in horrifying detail and — this being a mafia movie, of course — there are so many casual assassinations that I lost count. By the end, I was almost numb to all the violence, as the final body slammed onto the pavement in a pool of blood.

If you are thinking “Why would I want to see that?” the answer is easy: the acting is superb. Alessandro Nivola as Dickie Moltisanti somehow makes a vile character palatable, and Michael Gandolfini (son of the late James Gandolfini) is the perfect young Tony Soprano. Newcomer Michela De Rossi is mesmerizing as Giuseppina Moltisanti, the Italian bride of a crime boss.

The whole ensemble, which includes Vera Farmiga, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal and Ray Liotta, makes the two hours fly by.

With crisp, beautifully done costuming and outstanding locations, the film is a visual feast. The soundtrack is filled with pitch-perfect songs from the era. Director Alan Taylor (“Thor: The Lost World”) has given us a haunting vintage portrait with lush cinematography and expertly focused character beats.

You really don’t need to be a fan of “The Sopranos” to find this passionate, chaotic movie fascinating, although you may be infuriated by the ending, which is remarkably abrupt.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, bottle of Wine]