Millennials Talk Cinema: 'Space Jam’ disappoints, ‘Escape Room’ surprises

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

In Theaters/HBO Max

Anderson Templeton

As a child of the ‘90s, I must have seen "Space Jam" over 50 times.

Between sleepovers, birthday parties, and after school programs, "Space Jam" was just one of those kids’ movies that was always on to entertain us. So when I first heard that an actual sequel was coming out 25 years later, I was pretty excited. When you see a movie enough times, a certain sentimentality builds up.

My biggest question going into it was, is "Space Jam: A New Legacy" — directed by Malcolm D Lee (“Undercover Brother,” “Girls Trip”) — going to be emotionally satisfying for people like me who grew up with the original?

Sadly, "A New Legacy" left me feeling more "meh" than anything substantial. While it definitely feels like a “Space Jam” movie, it's more like a complete remake, and tragically just wasn't the same without the original “Space Jam” theme song by Quad City DJs. Try as you might to replace it, that song is iconic, and is the lifeblood of “Space Jam,” and if they did somehow sneak it in, I sure didn't notice it.

It's like if the “Star Wars” sequels left out Darth Vader's entrance music, or if the “Jurassic World” films completely replaced its memorable melody with some forgettable ditty. Music makes a movie, and this new “Space Jam” just doesn't feel right without that theme.

Maybe that's why I felt more from watching the movie’s trailer, which did use bits of the “Space Jam Theme,” than I did watching the full-length film.

Now, I'm not saying this is a bad movie.

It just didn't quite achieve the emotional satisfaction that it could have. I mean, if I was 10 again, I would probably prefer this film over the original, just because - with a young actor as a major lead character - it's a lot more relatable to a kid. Much of the movie is told from the point of view of LeBron James' fictional son Dom (Cedric Joe), allowing kids to connect with his point of view.

The basic plot is that LeBron tries to make his son take basketball more seriously, however, though 12-year-old Dom prefers computers, and is working on designing his own basketball video game. LeBron thinks video games are distractions.

Long story short, both father and son get sucked into the Warner Bros. "server-verse", basically a computer storing all the movies and fictional universes owned by Warner Bros., run by power hungry computer program, Al G. Rhythm (Don Cheadle). In a quest for domination, Al G. Rhythm challenges LeBron to a basketball game using his son's videogame. LeBron teams up with the toons, and the rest is an epic ridiculous basketball game with virtual twists.

Overall, while a bright and fun film with a fantastic family-embracing message, and plenty of welcome diversity, "Space Jam: A New Legacy,“ just lacked that little extra something that would make it feel like a true ”Space Jam“ movie.

[Suggested Emojis:

‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’

In Theaters

Alexa Chipman

The bar was set so low after the excruciating 2019 horror film “Escape Room,” that an ant could step over it.

Despite similar issues — cheesy melodrama, predictable plot lines and cringe-worthy dialogue — the sequel is definitely watchable. It is still a trash bin of a film, but it crosses the line from “Yikes, they paid money to make this?” into “How ridiculous, I love it!”

From an over-the-top recap opening to terrifying acid rain, I couldn’t take my eyes off the screen.

Taylor Russell’s (“Lost in Space,” “Waves”) sparkling charisma as Zoey — one of the survivors of the previous film’s puzzle-filled death chamber — and her instant connection with the new ensemble seems out of place with the overall quality of the film. She is almost single-handedly carrying this franchise — and I am here for it.

One of the reasons I wanted to cover the sequel — once again directed by Adam Robitel — besides morbid curiosity as to whether it could possibly be worse than the original, is my fascination with escape rooms. The camerawork in the movie gives just enough closeups to allow the audience a chance to solve puzzles right along with the characters. I found myself eagerly leaning forward, my brain in overdrive, trying to figure out various clues.

This movie is perfect for watching somewhere you can scream and throw popcorn, shouting out ideas. The cinema’s dramatic size helped layer on the adrenalized excitement, but I think "Escape Room: Tournament of Champions“ would be even more enjoyable with a few friends, watching in an interactive way from home.

I can’t believe I’m giving this a thumbs up, but ultimately the question is whether a film like this is entertaining or not — and this dumpster fire most certainly is.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Puzzle Piece]