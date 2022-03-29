Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘The Lost City’ is ‘highly entertaining,’ says local critic

‘The Lost City’

In Theaters

Alexa Chipman

Sandra Bullock is outrageously amusing as Loretta, a kidnapped romance novelist tasked with uncovering a priceless artifact. On her quest for practical shoes, charcuterie and an ancient tomb (not necessarily in that order) she rediscovers her own sense of adventure.

In the highly entertaining footsteps of “Romancing the Stone” and “The Librarian” series, our bookish hero finds herself traversing a jungle filled with bugs, leeches and villainous minions.

She is not alone, because a rescue squad arrives in the form of her cover model, Alan (Channing Tatum) and his friend from a meditation retreat, Jack Trainer (Brad Pitt). Their somewhat inept extraction leads to a hilarious moment as they carry her out — still tied to a chair — with classic slow-motion explosions lighting the sky behind them.

Far more capable help is on the way, because Loretta’s publisher is determined to find her wayward novelist. Beth (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) talks her way onto a dodgy-looking cargo plane headed for the island, and her no-nonsense attitude is beautifully genuine in every scene.

But how could a slapstick archaeology film exist without a scenery-chewing villain? Enter Daniel Radcliffe (of “Harry Potter” fame) as the singularly obsessed Abigail Fairfax. Radcliffe’s performance is flamboyantly riveting. His character gradually transitions from ruthless efficiency to unhinged ranting.

“The Lost City” is filled with laugh-out-loud silliness.

It even managed to surprise me, despite most of the story relying on classic comedy tropes. Such a talented cast can’t go wrong — this is a movie that is well worth a trip to the cinema.

I can’t wait for it to come out on streaming, because I plan to re-watch it an embarrassing number of times.