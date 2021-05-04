Millennials Talk Cinema: Thumbs down for ‘Things,’ ‘Without Remorse’

Amazon Prime

Katie Wigglesworth

Warning: There are some spoilers in the description ahead.

“Without Remorse,” the most recent expansion of the never-ending Tom Clancy Cinematic universe, follows John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan), a navy SEAL being targeted by Russian Operatives following a questionable extraction of a CIA agent in Syria.

“Without Remorse” is sadly “without good writing,” “without good character arcs,” and “without any damn sense.” Swinging wildly from blandly boring to irritatingly stupid, the Amazon Prime drama is frustratingly and depressingly dumb — a sentiment that stings harsher considering that “Without Intrigue’ has all the propulsive energy of a good dramatic action thriller mystery, without any semblance of good story to keep it upright.

On the plus side, Michael B. Jordan is excellent, delivering passionate performances in every moment of his screen time. I’ve been a fan of every iteration of Jordan I’ve seen so far, and “classic stunt-hurdling action hero” is a role he wears very well, and one that I hope to see him tackle again in a better movie. Actually, the cast across the board is really good, prompting more ire as you watch them doing a lovely job in this hot mayonnaise sandwich of a movie.

Throughout most of the first half, I could feel my already tenuous attention threatening to mutiny. As members of John Kelly’s Team are assassinated in rapid, well-lit succession, with a precision that succeeds in eliminating all of them and only them, we the viewers watch with barely-baited breath as John Kelly and his wife (the most genuinely interesting person in the movie) Pam, prepare for bed.

Pam, delightfully acted by the criminally underutilized Lauren London, should have been a much bigger role in this movie. She’s bright, sharp, self-assured, and the dynamic between her and John is immediately arresting. But this is a revenge thriller and as soon as Pam tucks her “very pregnant” self in for the night, you can practically hear the plot shriek “TO THE FRIDGE WITH HER!” as assassins enter the Kelly home. How nice it would have been to have one of the most obnoxious tropes in movies be subverted at this moment, but alas, how can our hero boringly rip off Inigo Montoya’s revenge speech from “The Princess Bride” with “My wife’s name was Pam. You’ll say her name before you die,” if there is no dead Pam to avenge?

The action sequences in ‘Without Plausibility’ are … uh, fine. They’re well-choreographed and decently shot, but not particularly noteworthy, aside from one standout that had be openly declaring, “This is stupid. Do not go in there. What are you doing?!” as Kelly swims through a freshly crashed plane rapidly sinking in the ocean. It’s a beautifully cinematic, and clenchingly claustrophobic scene that utilizes the slower side of action pacing to a truly fascinating effect.

It’s still pretty dumb. Cool, but dumb.

All in all, ‘Without Intelligence’ is a strange blend of good actors, meh action, and blockbuster bluster that makes “Without Significance” at least marginally watchable.

Is it the worst way to spend nearly two hours? No. But when the credits finally rolled I’d be lying if I said I was “Without Remorse.”

Netflix

Amber-Rose Reed

The first two-thirds of “Things Heard & Seen” are intriguing, atmospheric, and engaging.

The last third is ... not that.

Though I suppose my annoyance with the ending of the film is a type of engagement.

“Things Heard & Seen,” directed by by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini (“Extra Man”), and adapted from the 2016 book “All Things Cease to Appear” by Elizabeth Brundage, takes place in a small town in upstate New York, where George Clare (James Norton) has traded life in Manhattan for a position at a local university, and brought his family along with him. The town is imbued with spirits, from both the local interest in the spiritualism of philosopher Swedenborg, and the old, creaking houses whose owners are mere caretakers. There are also more literal spirits, ghosts that haunt the house George and his wife Catherine (Amanda Seyfried) move into.

“Things Heard & Seen” is at its best when delving deep into Catherine and George’s toxic marriage, with the hauntings paralleling their devolving relationship. The creeping disquiet of the flickering electricity and the shadowy images work well with the mounting clues that George is hiding much more than Catherine suspects.

But the climax of the film is less a crescendo than a crash. It’s a crash that would require spoilers to fully explain, but suffice to say I was left annoyed and oddly sad. The story doesn’t live up to the strong performances of the cast (which includes F. Murray Abraham and Karen Allen) or the effective atmosphere — which is a terrible disappointment given its promising beginning.

