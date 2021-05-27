Millennials Talk Cinema: Two very different films about guns and violence

‘US KIDS’

Pay-per-View

Anderson Templeton

[Content warning: this review discusses school shootings and gun violence]

"Us Kids" is one of the most powerful coming-of-age films I've ever seen. The kids who are growing up in the video-on-demand documentary just happen to be survivors of an infamous high school shooting, which leads to this question: How does someone grow up and transition into the adult world when they are simultaneously figuring out how to heal from the physical and emotional trauma of having been shot, witnessing death, and experiencing a loss of trust from adults who could not, or would not, help them? "Us Kids," directed by award winning documentary filmmaker Kim A. Snyder, has that answer.

Since Feb. 14, 2018, "Parkland" has become a prevalent word, referring to the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that claimed the lives of 17 students and staff. This film does not center on the disturbing details of the shooting, but simply focuses on a handful of teenagers, survivors of that day, as they launch a nationwide movement to prevent gun violence in schools. The film captures the intimate day-to-day reality of that process.

It's positive, inspiring, eyeopening, and powerful.

I was initially interested in watching this film, but felt reluctant to put myself through such heavy and potentially depressing subject matter. However, "Us Kids" surprisingly does not feel too hard to watch at all. In fact, I immediately wanted to watch it again because there's so much information to process.

The title "Us Kids" comes directly from something senior Emma Gonzalez said on TV, days after the shooting, in response to people in power claiming the shooting was not preventable, despite the evidence. "The people in the government who are voted into power are lying to us,“ she said. ”And us kids seem to be the only ones who notice and are prepared to call B.S., telling us nothing could have ever been done to prevent this. We call B.S."

One part of this documentary follows a very highly-publicized, very loud group of Parkland survivors as they tour across the nation to inspire youth to vote against dangerous gun laws. Another follows the personal struggles of Samantha Fuentes, a senior who was left with visible scars on her face and legs from where she was shot multiple times. Sam uses quieter ways to speak out and to create change, such as writing and playing music, as she struggles with PTSD and an intense fear of being shot again, any time she is out in the open.

One amazing moment is when Sam delivers a speech to accept the Freedom of Expression Courage Award from the Pen Literary Awards for her gun advocacy. As she reads her speech, we hear her commentating on the thoughts running through her head. She points out that, when she realizes how exposed she is, how she's looking for exits, her panic starts to increase. Her mind won't stop repeating "I'm going to get shot, I'm going to get shot."

We see the scars on her face. We hear her voice shaking.

On the outside, it appears as stage fright, but this cinematic medium allows us to really know what is going on through this teenager's head. When she throws up and runs off stage, she later tells the camera, "Not only has the shooting, like, almost taken my life. It's taken my sense of safety. It's taken my sanity. It took everything."

This incredible documentary reveals the little things affecting these teen's lives, from the hoodie a 15-year-old boy won't take off even in 90° weather, because of the gunshot scar on the back of his head, to impromptu dance parties at midnight while organizing a nationwide protest, to being stalked by armed, adult men making death threats to the already traumatized teenagers.

As intense as this all sounds, the filmmaker’s style is easy to become absorbed into, and has a constant gentle flow to it. Neat editing choices includes the use of "real time" text messages and social media posts, so I recommend watching on a screen large enough to read small type.

The best documentaries do more than show you reality or educate. They suck you in and leave you changed. Even though these events happened three years ago, "Us Kids" left me thinking, what can I be doing? I want to do more.

[Suggested Emojis: Two Thumbs Up]

‘ARMY OF THE DEAD’

Netflix

Alexa Chipman

I never thought I would struggle to stay awake during a gory horror film.

This painfully formulaic wreck proved me wrong.

The plot of “Army of the Dead,” directed by Zack Snyder and starring Dave Bautista, is so predictable I was calling events half-an-hour before they happened. And don’t get me started on the placeholder-level dialogue.

This Netflix mistake is trying to be a zombie flick, but also a Las Vegas heist story, a heartwarming family drama, and an apocalyptic comedy, all at the same time. I felt like I was watching six different films — none of which were interesting.

The film’s pacing is wildly chaotic, going from an adrenaline rush of blood spurting across the camera lenses one minute, to people awkwardly standing around discussing teen angst the next. There is no continuity.

Worst of all, the audience itself is not respected. There is an endless stream of useless exposition, including an entire scene about how crucial it is to aim for the monsters’ heads. The average person has more in-depth knowledge about zombie killing than this entire film does. Zack Snyder, really? I remember walking to class in Berkeley and overhearing people discussing detailed zombie apocalypse strategy, such as what to do if Zombies can climb trees.

We know to aim for their brains!

Is this movie at all watchable?

Yes, a little, and the reason for that is Tig Notaro. Her dry sense of humor is the only thing that got me through it.

That one detail aside, you should give “Army of the Dead” a pass.

There are better zombie films to watch.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Down, Sleeping Emoji]